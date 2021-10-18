2021 CMA Awards: Luke Bryan Announced As This Year's Host

One of country music's most visible ambassadors has landed another high-profile gig. American Idol judge and reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan will host this year's CMA Awards (airing Nov. 10 on ABC from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena).

Bryan will fly solo in a gig shared in recent years by multiple hosts. Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood hosted from 2008 to 2018, with the trio of Underwood, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton as 2019's masters of ceremonies and McEntire and Darius Rucker doing the honors last year. Vince Gill was the most recent solo host back in 2003.

"The CMA Awards is one of the biggest nights of the year for Country Music," said Bryan in a press release. "Being asked to host the CMA Awards was definitely something I put a lot of thought into before answering. The pressure that comes along with that can be overwhelming, but knowing I get to help honor and celebrate so many of my friends, I knew it was something I couldn't turn down. I mean, growing up in Georgia, I remember watching Vince Gill, Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Rogers, Barbara Mandrell, to name a few. They were so good. And then becoming a part of this amazing country music family and sitting on the front row while Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood and Darius Rucker took the reins, all of these artists are heroes and friends, and I am honored to have my name included in this group. I'm looking forward to making it fun and memorable and using this platform to continue to make Country Music shine."

Chris Stapleton and Eric Church lead nominations for the 55th annual CMA Awards. Both Stapleton and Church earned Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year nods. Stapleton was also nominated for Album of the Year for Starting Over, while Church earned a nomination for his album Heart, part of his triple album Heart & Soul. The two artists will also compete in the Single of the Year and Song of the Year categories.

Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Underwood also earned Entertainer of the Year nominations.

Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Gabby Barrett, Maren Morris and Carly Pearce are nominated in the Female Vocalist of the Year category, while Dierks Bentley, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Church and Stapleton round out the Male Vocalist of the Year category.

Competing against Church and Stapleton in the Album of the Year category are Carly Pearce's 29, Brothers Osborne's Skeletons,and Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album. This is the sole nomination for Wallen. The Country Music Association previously announced that the singer wouldn't be eligible for individual awards after he was recorded using a racial slur earlier this year. Nor will Wallen be invited to the event.

Other nominees include Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Gabby Barrett, Mickey Guyton and HARDY, who earned New Artist of the Year nods.

See the full list of nominees below.

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Single of the Year

"Famous Friends," Chris Young with Kane Brown

"The Good Ones," Gabby Barrett

"Hell of a View," Eric Church

"One Night Standards," Ashley McBryde

"Starting Over," Chris Stapleton

Album of the Year

29, Carly Pearce

Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen

Heart, Eric Church

Skeletons, Brothers Osborne

Starting Over, Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year

"Forever After All," Luke Combs

"The Good Ones," Gabby Barrett

"Hell of a View," Eric Church

"One Night Standards," Ashley McBryde

"Starting Over," Chris Stapleton

Female Vocalist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Musical Event of the Year

"Buy Dirt," Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

"Chasing After You," Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," Elle King and Miranda Lambert

"Famous Friends," Chris Young with Kane Brown

"Half of My Hometown," Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Aaron Sterling, Drums

Ilya Toshinskiy, banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar

Music Video of the Year

"Chasing After You," Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

"Famous Friends," Chris Young with Kane Brown

"Gone," Dierks Bentley

"Half of My Hometown," Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

"Younger Me," Brothers Osborne

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

HARDY

