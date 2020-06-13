Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani: Inside Their Love Story

One of the best parts of watching NBC's The Voice is watching Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's relationship. While pairing might have seemed odd at fire, we love watching their love and we're totally rooting for the musical couple.

The two first met for the first time on the set of The Voice. Stefani had just embarked on a solo career from her band, No Doubt, and joined fellow coaches Shelton, Adam Levine and Pharrell Williams on Season 7. She had also just had a baby with her husband Gavin Rossdale, so she wasn't really able to bond with her costars. Any downtime was spent on baby duty.

Everything changed during Season 8 in the summer of 2015 when both Shelton and Stefani went through divorces. Shelton ended his four-year marriage with Miranda Lambert. Stefani ended her 13-year marriage with Rossdale that resulted in three sons.

The pair leaned on each other during that time and found a real connection. Big fans of Stefani probably never would have dreamed she'd end up with a country singer, but the pair seems pretty perfect. By November of 2015, Shelton and Stefani were officially a couple.

Read More: Blake Shelton Announces 2020 Friends and Heroes Tour, Featuring John Anderson, Trace Adkins and More

The following year, the couple made their big red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. Shelton told Billboard that Gwen saved him.

"Gwen saved my life. Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician? You can't even imagine the similarities in our divorces."

A couple of years later, the couple is still going strong when Shelton lands the coveted title of People's Sexiest Man Alive. The country star credited his girlfriend by convincing him to accept the honor.

"She goes, 'Listen to me, you're going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don't take this gift and just live in the moment."

The Oklahoma native has also really hit it off with Stefani's sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. He's stepped into the unofficial "stepdad" role seamlessly.

There have been rumors that the singer from Anaheim, California and country crooner are getting engaged or married soon, but we're still patiently waiting for anything substantial. For now, the couple is still going strong after four years together and it seems like they're in it for the long haul.

This article was originally published in November of 2019.

Now Watch: