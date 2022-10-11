Gwen Stefani and country music superstar Blake Shelton's tied the knot in 2021 and one of the many reasons we were so excited to see the longtime lovebirds wed is Shelton is now officially able to step into his new role as a stepfather to Gwen Stefani's sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

The former couple has been co-parenting their three sons since their divorce was finalized in 2016. Over the past five years, the boys have gotten to know their mom's future husband very well after they first connected as coaches on The Voice together. While we love their love story, we're excited to see what changes happen in the family since they said "I do." Shelton has already seemed to fully embrace being a stepdad long before things were made official though.

In fact, PEOPLE reports that a source close to Stefani says Shelton asked her kids for permission before proposing to their mom. How cute is that?

"Blake told her boys that he wanted to propose and asked their permission," a source told PEOPLE. "Her family very much approves of him. He's an amazing partner and a great extra dad to the boys. Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise."

Here's a closer look at Gwen Stefani's kids from her previous relationship.

Kingston James McGregor

The oldest of the bunch, Kingston is the spitting image of his dad, Bush frontman Gavin. It seems that he has wasted no time following in his parents' footsteps even at the young age of 14. He plays guitar in his band, Wild Card. He even performed at a club in West Hollywood a couple of years back. According to his Dad, he also sings and writes his own music.

Zuma Nesta Rock

Middle child Zuma, who recently turned 12, has inherited his mom's love of fashion. At least when it comes to eyeglasses. He collaborated with the No Doubt singer on a line of boys' glasses.

"Some kids feel it's sort of a punishment to have to wear glasses in the first place," Stefani tells PEOPLE. "When you find a style you get compliments about, it makes you feel so good. That's why we wanted to do with this line."

Apollo Bowie Flynn

Though initially Stefani and Rossdale were finished after two children, Kingston was really set on one more. Stefani explained in an interview with Seth Meyers that he prayed really hard for it and they ended up with their little miracle baby, youngest son Apollo.

"Kingston ... has a direct link to God, basically," Stefani, said. "[He started to pray,] 'Dear God, please let my mom have a baby. Please, God! Please let my mom have a baby. I swear to you, he prayed every single night, and four weeks later, I was pregnant," she explained.

The boys love their new stepdad

Though Shelton never had any children in his previous marriage to Miranda Lambert, he fell in love with Stefani's kids immediately. He raves about them in interviews and regularly shows up in pics with them on social media.

"There's days where you go, 'Oh my God, when does school start?'" the country singer told PEOPLE. "An hour later you're going, 'God, I can't wait 'til they get home.' They're so damn funny. It's just my first time being around it, and it's easy to fall in love with those kids. They're pretty special."

Throughout the pandemic last year, the children split time between their father in California and Shelton and Stefani out in Oklahoma. Can we talk about how cute the family photos were of Shelton, Stefani, and the boys at their wedding??

This article was originally published in 2020. It was updated on Oct. 11, 2022.

