Inside Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's 1,300-Acre Oklahoma Ranch

On July 3, 2021, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton wed in an intimate ceremony on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch. The big day was exquisite, according to all the photos on social media, and has left fans wondering more about the country singer's enormous Tishomingo residence: Ten Point Ranch.

A Video Tour

The video tour above, by Country Fancast, gives viewers an inside look at Shelton's private home. The sprawling property also includes ponds and creeks but also a river which flows through the vast woods which make up much of the ranch. On the land, Shelton's four-bedroom house takes up 2,150 square feet: fairly modest for a country superstar! However, Shelton added a white mansion to Ten Point Ranch. No doubt for his new bride! (Get it? Get it?) Check it out below.

Advertisement

Life on Blake Shelton's Ranch

Blake Shelton's ranch, called the Ten Point Ranch, is more than 1,300 acres big and sits in rural Oklahoma -- just ten minutes from the small town Tishomingo. (Ten Point Ranch is also just a one hour drive from Shelton's set of lake houses on Lake Texoma.) Shelton himself grew up in Ada, Oklahoma before moving to Nashville when he was just 17 to pursue music. By the early 2000s, Shelton was a certifiable country star.

It's unclear when exactly Shelton purchased his large piece of real estate near Tishomingo, Oklahoma. But since moving to the area, he's become embedded in the local Tishomingo culture and owns a restaurant there, Ole Red, as well as a conjoined dance hall called The Dog House.

In 2014, Shelton joined NBC's The Voice as a judge. It was there that he met fellow judge, the No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani, and fell in love. Being a famous rocker, Stefani seemed like an unlikely match for Shelton. But as the couple continued dating, it was clear Stefani warmed up to the rural lifestyle. (She looks damn good in camo.) Over the past few years, the couple regularly traveled to Shelton's ranch from Los Angeles, California. Stefani's three sons, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, also visit Oklahoma often. The sentiment is explored in the couple's 2020 duet, "Happy Anywhere." Check out that sweet music video above.

Advertisement

"God's Country"

The music video for Shelton's popular single "God's Country" was filmed on the Ten Point Ranch. And we can see why.

Related Videos