Your favorite red-chair-spinning singing competition show is back. The Voice premiered Mon., Sept. 25 on NBC, marking its 24th search for untapped vocal talent across America. Despite the absence of fan favorite and day one coach Blake Shelton, this season's already an exciting one.

Below, we've rounded up everything you need to know about the return of the fan favorite competition series plus a list of who all's made it past the blind auditions so far.

Keep an eye on this page for any major updates ahead of Season 24.

How Do I Watch The Voice?

Starting Sept. 25, you can tune in to The Voice every Monday from 8-10 p.m. EST and every Tuesday 8-9 p.m. EST. New episodes will stream on Peacock the following day.

How Do I Vote For My Favorite Singer?

Later this season, fan voting will decide the remaining course of the competition. This will begin in the live shows phase. Viewers will select head-to-head winners through the show's app and website. The three bottom vote-getters get another shot at winning over voters with a last-gasp Instant Save battle.

There's also games within the app throughout the season that are basically fantasy football for fans of Team Gwen.

Who Made It Past the Blind Auditions?

Slots on the four teams filled up quickly during the Sept. 25 season premiere. On her first day on the job, McEntire landed two show-stealing country singers: Jordan Rainer and Jackson Snelling. Team Gwen added not just Joslynn Rose but twangster Kristen Brown. Horan recruited pop and rock notables Sophia Hoffman, Alexa Wildish and Olivia Minogue. Team Legend started with just one member: Deejay Young, a touring member of the Hamilton cast.

Who Are The Voice Season 24 Coaches?

The first season without nine-time champion Shelton in a coaches' seat —and a rare absence by Kelly Clarkson— doesn't equal a lack of star power or humor. Defending champ Niall Horan returns after debuting during Season 23. Mega mentor turned first-time coach Reba McEntire will fill Shelton's longtime role as the show's country music representative. Rounding out the panel will be two fan favorites absent from Season 23: John Legend and Shelton's spouse, Gwen Stefani.

Reba McEntire

On May 15, McEntire's team confirmed that the pop culture icon will become a first-time coach for Season 24. The brief press release added that McEntire "will draw from her iconic career as she shares her expertise with hopeful up-and-comers."

McEntire replacing Shelton fulfills one of the singing competition show's original plans for its 2011 debut. During a 2020 appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she confirmed the rumor that NBC's The Voice could've had Team Reba in Season 1 instead of Team Blake.

"It is very true," McEntire confirmed, as quoted by ET Canada. "It was a very popular show in Holland, I'm pretty sure, and I watched the tape, and I said, 'No, I'm going to pass on that,' because I don't think I could ever be able to tell somebody that they're terrible or go find another job or hope you like your nighttime job. I couldn't do that day in and day out. I just couldn't do it. So I did pass on it."

Niall Horan

The former One Direction member won the series in his first try. He looks to avoid a sophomore slump as the one holdover from Season 23. His return should strengthen friendship bonds formed with McEntire during her recent run as a mega mentor.

John Legend

Legend's debut as a coach came all the way back in Season 16. Like Horan, he won in his first try, guiding Maelyn Jarmon to the top. Legend stuck around until Season 22 and is already slated to be on the Season 25 panel along with McEntire, Chance the Rapper and country duo Dan + Shay.

Gwen Stefani

Stefani's return ensures that a member of her family will have appeared as a coach in every episode of The Voice. Stefani met future spouse Shelton on the series in 2014. They became a couple in 2015 and wed in 2021.

During a chat with People about the end of his 23-season run on the singing competition series, Shelton revealed that Stefani was surprised by the offer to return to her coaches chair.

"When I finally came to the conclusion that I was going to call it a day last year, you know, she even said, 'Well, I guess they probably won't have me back ever again'," Shelton said. "And I go, 'What are you talking [about]? They invited you to be a coach for seasons before you and I were ever a thing.' And she goes, 'Oh, yeah, that's right. They did do that.' I go. 'Yeah, I'm pretty sure they're still going to want Gwen Stefani to be a coach.' Then sure enough, you know, she's already going to be back and she was excited to get the call."

Who Is The Host Of The Voice?

Carson Daly has been around since the beginning, having hosted the show for a whopping 23 seasons. He's the ultimate mediator between the coaches and contestants, guiding viewers through every audition, elimination and performance along the way. In addition to hosting The Voice, he also serves as the Orange Room anchor for Today.