Kelly Clarkson Beats Blake Shelton in Song Lyric Game With Gwen Stefani Tune

One of the best parts about Blake Shelton being a star of The Voice (outside of him helping the contestants, of course) is his relationships with the other coaches. He's constantly entertaining after 20 seasons spent with a revolving door of fellow coaches. And that's the case on and off the set of the NBC competition show. In a recent episode of coach Kelly Clarkson's talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, all of The Voice regulars (circa May 2021) came together and it was just as entertaining as you'd think it would be...not to mention it becomes a heated competition.

In the episode, the coaches were divided into two teams to compete in a song lyric game, "Throw Me A Line." John Legend and Clarkson vs Nick Jonas and Shelton became a battle of the sexes...if Jonas and Shelton won, the men in the audience would get a prize. If Legend and Clarkson won, a prize went to the women in addition to Kelly replacing Blake's photo on Shelton's Wall of Champions. The wall featured photos of numerous celebrities including Demi Lovato, Jennifer Garner, Gwen Stefani and more.

Read More: 'American Idol': Kentucky Teen Alyssa Wray Covers Carrie Underwood, Duets with Katharine McPhee

You got mini live performances when the coaches guessed the different songs, as they would sing along with the lyrics listed. From The Jackson 5's "ABC" to Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," the songs were all over the place. The teams were tied and it came down to one final tiebreaker to quickly guess what song the lyrics on the screen belonged to.

Sorry Gwen Stefani but apparently your husband isn't as familiar with your music as he should be. Kelly immediately beat Blake to guessing that "A few times I've been around that track / So it's not just gonna happen like that" belonged to Stefani's hit song from 2004 (not to mention the memorable music video) "Hollaback Girl" and his reaction was hilarious. The song was at the top of the charts for weeks after being released on Stefani's debut album.

Shaking his head, the country superstar is clearly entertained by how pleased Kelly is with guessing the song before him. The Texas native even guessed Garth Brooks' "Friends in Low Places" before Blake. Come on man, we know you know all the Nashville legends

This story originally ran on May 19, 2021.

Related Videos