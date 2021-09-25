'Neon Moon': The Story Behind the Brooks & Dunn Classic and its Reboot

"Neon Moon" was written by Ronnie Dunn and was released as the third single from Brooks & Dunn's debut album Brand New Man. The song was an instant hit and was the third consecutive No. 1 for the new country music duo on the Billboard US Hot Country Songs chart. It was the only single from Brand New Man that was released without an accompanying official music video.

In 2019, Brooks & Dunn released a record called Reboot. The album is full of past Brooks & Dunn hits that have a new modern twist on them via collaborations with the country artists of today. When reflecting on the making of Reboot, Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks remember hearing Kacey Musgraves cover "Neon Moon" for the first time.

"I had a copy of her live version [on my phone] and I played it for Dann (Brooks & Dunn producer, Dann Huff)," Ronnie remembers. "I could see the wheels in his producer-head turning." According to Ronnie, Dann was ready to make a few changes to the recording, but Musgraves and her band had their version of the song nailed out and ready to go- no changes necessary. Ronnie continued, "They showed up and she has such a good, creative team around her. They're taking songs and doing musical stuff that is really unique. She had one day to do her vocals and I didn't hear her miss a note."

Reboot has the greatest hits like "Brand New Man" with Luke Combs, "Hard Working Man" with Brothers Osborne, "You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone" with Ashley McBryde, "My Maria" with Thomas Rhett and "Boot Scootin' Boogie" with Midland. Be sure you add all of these to your favorite "Cowgirls Don't Cry" playlist.

Kelly Clarkson covered the song with Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Blake Shelton on the first season of The Kelly Clarkson Show as a Kellyoke singalong.

'Neon Moon' Lyrics:

When the sun goes down on my side of town

That lonesome feeling comes to my door

And the whole world turns blue

There's a rundown bar 'cross the railroad tracks

I got a table for two way in the back

Where I sit alone and think of losing you

I spend most every night

Beneath the light

Of a neon moon

Now if you lose your one and only

There's always room here for the lonely

To watch your broken dreams

Dance in and out of the beams

Of a neon moon

I think of two young lovers running wild and free

I close my eyes and sometimes see

You in the shadows of this smoke-filled room

No telling how many tears I've sat here and cried

Or how many lies that I've lied

Telling my poor heart she'll come back someday

Oh, but I'll be alright

As long as there's light

From a neon moon

Oh, if you lose your one and only

There's always room here for the lonely

To watch your broken dreams

Dance in and out of the beams

Of a neon moon

The jukebox plays on, drink by drink

And the words of every sad song seem to say what I think

And its hurt inside of me, ain't never gonna end

Oh, but I'll be alright

As long as there's light

From a neon moon

Oh, if you lose your one and only

There's always room here for the lonely

To watch your broken dreams

Dance in and out of the beams

Of a neon moon

