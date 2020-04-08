Country Flashback: Kacey Musgraves Sings 'Burn One With John Prine' to John Prine

Kacey Musgraves wrote "Burn One With John Prine" not long after moving to Nashville. Beyond advertising one of Musgraves' singer-songwriter heroes, the song previewed the shattering of taboos about religion, weed and other topics she would fearlessly tackle again, from the initial success of "Merry Go Round" through the multi-Grammy winner Golden Hour.

As we learned in the following footage from 2015's Cayamo: Journey Through Song cruise, Musgraves unsuccessfully tried living out the song's title at one of John Prine's famous Christmas parties. They eventually became friends and played the song together on the cruise, where many of Musgraves' fans first heard the future "Slow Burn" line "My grandma cried when I pierced my nose."

After Prine's April 7 death, Musgraves reflected back on the cruise.

"I couldn't have imagined a more full circle moment and I'll never ever forget it," she wrote on social media, as reported by PopMatters. "This hurts. My heart is aching for [Fiona Prine] and their sweet family."

"Cheers to the years of unbelievable songs you've given the world, John," Musgraves wrote in a separate post. "They were incredible when you wrote them and they will be incredible forever. Your influence couldn't be more widespread and everlasting. Burning one with you or not - you've fulfilled my bucket list a million times over...(but I'm not gonna lie I'm still holdin' out.) XO."

"Burn One With John Prine" Lyrics

Get a little drunk, get a little loud

Stupid me and my rebel mouth

Ain't all wrong but I ain't alright

Don't see the world in black and white

My grandma cried when I pierced my nose

I never liked doing what I was told

Don't judge me and I won't judge you

'Cause I ain't walkin' in your shoes

'Cause I ain't one to knock religion

Though it's always knockin' me

Always runnin' with the wrong crowd

Right where I want to be

And I ain't good at being careful

I just say what's on my mind

Like my idea of heaven

Is to burn one with John Prine

And maybe he would sit awhile

And render me an illegal smile

And I bet that he would understand

Just how I feel and who I am

'Cause I ain't one to knock religion

Though it's always knockin' me

Always runnin' with the wrong crowd

Right where I want to be

And I ain't good at being careful

I just say what's on my mind

Like my idea of heaven

Is to burn one with John Prine

And I play my life like truth or dare

I'm not all here but I'm all there, yeah

And all the colors people paint me

Don't they know they'll never change me, yeah

'Cause I ain't one to knock religion

Though it's always knockin' me

Always runnin' with the wrong crowd

Right where I want to be

And I ain't good at being careful

I just say what's on my mind

Like my idea of heaven

Is to burn one with John Prine

Yeah, my idea of heaven

Is to burn one with John Prine

