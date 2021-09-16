Luke Combs, Kelsea Ballerini + Kane Brown Among CMT's 2021 Artists of the Year

CMT announced on Thursday (Sept. 16) its 2021 Artists of the Year: Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton. All five will be guests of honor during a live, primetime broadcast emanating on Oct. 13 from the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville.

Per a press release, the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year "collectively dominated the last 12 months in country music, leading across all CMT platforms, scoring chart-topping albums and singles, while simultaneously finding creative ways to connect with fans and meet the personal and professional challenges posed by the pandemic."

A 90-minute special will spotlight all five country artists through performances and collaborations. The press release adds that "musical pairings, special guests, additional honorees, performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks."

"We are honored to recognize these five incredible artists who have entertained and inspired millions through their music this past year," Margaret Comeaux, Executive Producer and Vice President, Production of CMT said in a press release. "We look forward to returning to the Schermerhorn with a live show as we celebrate the accomplishments of Chris, Kane, Kelsea, Gabby and Luke."

The annual special returns to its original format after pivoting in 2020 to honor the pandemic's frontline workers.

In 2019, the 10th annual CMT Artists of the Year celebration spotlighted the careers of Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Thomas Rhett, Brown and Combs. The year before, CMT honored women in country music: Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Underwood, Ballerini, Lady A's Hillary Scott and Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman.

This year's Artists of the Year broadcast is executive produced by Comeaux, Switched On Entertainment's John Hamlin and Amy Lin Johnson. The Executives in Charge of Production are Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino. Leslie Fram is Executive in Charge of Talent; Shanna Strassberg is Talent Producer.

