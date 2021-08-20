Lady A Shares Details About Forthcoming Album 'What a Song Can Do'

If Chris Young hadn't claimed it first, country music trio Lady A could've called its eighth studio album Famous Friends, not What a Song Can Do (out Oct. 22 via Big Machine Label Group). It expands on (and doubles the length of) the group's What a Song Can Do (Chapter One).

Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott's usually stacked list of co-writers includes three top-notch Nashville wordsmiths and recording artists: Ryan Hurd, Thomas Rhett and Natalie Hemby.

Even with those songwriters on board, the real eye-catcher on the tracklist has to be "Friends Don't Let Friends," a collaboration with Rhett, Darius Rucker and the Grand Ole Opry's newest member, Carly Pearce. It'll be Lady A's first true studio collaboration.

"We've rediscovered our purpose, and it's to entertain and spread a positive message - I really truly believe that," Kelley said in a press release. "I want our legacy to be songs that make people feel good. But, I also think there's more to our story that hasn't been written yet."

What a Song Can Do Tracklisting

1. "Talk Of This Town" (Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds)

2. "What A Song Can Do" (Charles Kelley, Sam Ellis, Ryan Hurd, Laura Veltz)

3. "Like A Lady" (Hillary Scott, Dave Barnes, Michelle Buzz, Martin Johnson, Brandon Paddock)

4. "Things He Handed Down" (Charles Kelley, Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett)

5. "Fire" (Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, Justin Ebach)

6. "Chance Of Rain" (Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Topher Brown, Justin Ebach)

7. "Worship What I Hate" (Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott, Natalie Hemby, Amy Wadge)

8. "Where Would I Be" (David Garcia, Natalie Hemby, Jordan Terry Minton)

9. "Friends Don't Let Friends" (featuring Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker) (Charles Kelley, Julian Bunetta, Ashley Gorley, Thomas Rhett)

10. "In Waves" (Charles Kelley, Joey Hendricks, Alysa Vanderheym, Michael Whitworth)

11. "You Keep Thinking That" (Charles Kelley, Dave Cohen, Chris Gelbuda, Steven Lee Olsen)

12. "Be That For You" (Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Corey Crowder)

13. "Workin' On This Love" (Dave Haywood)

14. "Swore I Was Leaving" (Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, Jordan Reynolds, Parker Welling)

