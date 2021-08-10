Hillary Scott and Her 8-Year-Old Daughter Cover Amy Grant's 'Baby Baby' During Lady A Tour Stop

During Lady A's Sunday night (Aug. 8) tour stop in St. Louis, Hillary Scott surprised show-goers with a very special duet partner: her 8-year-old daughter Eisele Kaye Tyrrell.

The similarly-dressed duo performed "Baby Baby," the standout hit from Amy Grant's 1991 album Heart in Motion. Mom's bandmates Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood offered their pieces of the spotlight to Eisele, and the youngster made the most of an opportunity to sharpen her stage presence while hitting high notes like an old pro.

Incidental or not, the song suits a mother and child duet because it reminds Grant of her earliest memories with her now 30-year-old daughter, Millie.

"'Baby Baby' was inspired by [my daughter] Millie," Grant told Good Morning America in July. "I was pregnant with her when I was writing a lot of that record ... She was 1 when the record came out, and then we toured and she was learning to walk."

Scott's daughter is, at the very least, a third generation talent. Her grandmother, Linda Davis, made a name for herself in Nashville with two Reba McEntire collaborations. First came "Does He Love You," a No. 1 hit from 1993. Then Davis and McEntire teamed with Martina McBride and Trisha Yearwood for the Patti LeBelle and Michael McDonald cover "On My Own."

Read More: Keith Urban Doesn't Get Involved With Wife Nicole Kidman's Onscreen Sex Scenes

Scott and her husband, drummer Chris Tyrrell, are also the parents of 3-year-old twin daughters Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn. Eisele's little sisters were born just hours after the Grammy Awards ceremony in 2018.

The return of such country music tours, such as Lady A's What a Song Can Do, has already gifted us with quite a few moments where artists interacted with talented youngsters, such as Dierks Bentley and his 12-year-old daughter Evie's performance of "Different For Girls."

Related Videos