Rooted in Country: Ryan Hurd on Kenny Chesney's 'Anything But Mine'

Country singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd has written hit songs for Blake Shelton, Lady A, Luke Bryan and more. (He even met his wife, fellow country artist Maren Morris, when they were both aspiring songwriters in Music City.) From "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset" (a hit for Bryan) to his own "Every Other Memory," the Michigan-born artist is a master of nostalgia, weaving together hazy memories of sunsoaked days and first love.

So it makes perfect sense that Hurd's favorite country song is a perfect ode to summer love: "Anything But Mine," from Kenny Chesney's 2004 album When the Sun Goes Down.

"My favorite country song has always been "Anything But Mine" by Kenny Chesney," Hurd tells Wide Open Country. "I feel like it's a song that's been written over and over, it's also my favorite song to cover in my live set! I also feel like my song "Florida With A Girl" is heavily influenced by ['Anything But Mine'], so you can see Kenny in a lot of my music!"

Hurd, who released his EP EOM last year, recently shared "Chasing After You," a duet with Morris.

Stream Ryan Hurd's EOM here.

