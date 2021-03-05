Rooted in Country: Ryan Hurd on Kenny Chesney's 'Anything But Mine'

Country singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd has written hit songs for Blake Shelton, Lady A, Luke Bryan and more. (He even met his wife, fellow country artist Maren Morris, when they were both aspiring songwriters in Music City.) From "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset" (a hit for Bryan) to his own "Every Other Memory," the Michigan-born artist is a master of nostalgia, weaving together hazy memories of sunsoaked days and first love.
So it makes perfect sense that Hurd's favorite country song is a perfect ode to summer love: "Anything But Mine," from Kenny Chesney's 2004 album When the Sun Goes Down.
"My favorite country song has always been "Anything But Mine" by Kenny Chesney," Hurd tells Wide Open Country. "I feel like it's a song that's been written over and over, it's also my favorite song to cover in my live set! I also feel like my song "Florida With A Girl" is heavily influenced by ['Anything But Mine'], so you can see Kenny in a lot of my music!"
Hurd, who released his EP EOM last year, recently shared "Chasing After You," a duet with Morris.
'Anything But Mine' Lyrics:
(Written by Scooter Carusoe)
Me and Mary making our way into the night
You can hear the cries from the carnival rides, the pinball
Bells, and the skee ball signs
Watching the summer sun fall out of sight
Making it's way past the hotel walls to fill the street
Mary is holding both of her shoes in her hand
Said she likes to feel the sand beneath her feet
So tonight I hope that I will do just fine
And I don't see how you could ever be
Anything but mine
And I got just enough cash to get us in
And as we are dancing, Mary's wrapping her arms around me
And I can feel the sting of summer on my skinIn the midst of the music
I tell her I love her
And we both laugh, cause we know it isn't true
Oh, but Mary, there's a summer drawing to an end tonight
And there's so much that I long to do to you
So tonight I hope that I will do just fine
And I don't see how you could ever be
Anything but mineAnd in the morning I'm leaving, making my way back to Cleveland
So tonight I hope that I will do just fine
And I don't see how you could ever be
Anything but mine
Mary, I don't see how you could ever be
Anything but mine
So tonight I hope that I will do just fine
Hey, I don't see how you could ever be
Anything but mine