Thomas Rhett Joins the TikTok Train, Surprises Fans With 'Redneck Be Like' Dance

Thomas Rhett has officially joined the TikTok wagon alongside Walker Hayes and Miranda Lambert. Rhett released his fifth studio album, Country Again: Side A a few months ago, but the country singer decided to surprise his fans with a brand new single. Released on August 13, Redneck Be Like is a fun summer anthem that makes you want to drive with the windows down.

About the new song, Rhett stated, "This song is all about summertime and getting a chance to unwind and let loose. We wrote it about the towns where I grew up in Georgia and Tennessee, and honestly every town we live in for the night when we go on tour. We can't wait to see y'all on the road and turn this one up."

Read More: Thomas Rhett Shares Rhett Akins' Father's Day Gift, 'Things Dads Do'

As you can tell by the country song, it is a very up-tempo gem about summertime and small-town pride. Rhett sings, "Got a truck, get it lifted / Farm pond, skinny dip it / Find a field, spin out in it / You got a jar, pass it 'round, 'round, 'round and sip it / We are who we are and we're proud of it / Livin' that small town life / Redneck, redneck be like."

And of course, to promote the single a little bit more, the country music superstar decided to take it up a notch and celebrate the song with fans. So not only did we get a fun lyric video, but we also got a dance! The singer came up with a very precise and fun dance on Tik-Tok! He captioned the video, "never thought I'd see the day where I'd be doing a Tik-Tok dance but here we are. Tag me when you do it."

Read More: How Thomas Rhett's 'Die A Happy Man' Catapulted His Career

Let's face it, I would have never expected this from Rhett himself. But hey, it looks like those backup dancers doing the line dance, all dressed in cowboy attire, are having the time of their life. So yeah, celebrate your single with a TikTok because we all know that if you want to go viral, you have to put it on there! 10/10 for Rhett on this one!

Redneck Be Like Lyrics

Got a truck, get it lifted

Farm pond, skinny dip it

Find a field, spin out in it

You got a jar, pass it 'round, 'round, 'round and sip it

We are who we are and we're proud of it, livin' that small town life

Redneck, redneck be like

All day in the sun

Always havin' fun

Always gettin' sunk in that muddy river

Always got a buzz

Always double cup

Catchin' catfish up on some chicken liver

Doin' all that work until the day's done

Crack open a cold one and them redneck, redneck, redneck be like

Stop sign, ain't happenin'

Back forty, trespass it

Bonfire, another pallet

Momma's cookin', paper platin' tater tater salad

We are who we are and we're proud of it, livin' that small town life

Redneck redneck be like

All day in the sun

Always havin' fun

Always gettin' sunk in that muddy river

Always got a buzz

Always double cup

Catchin' catfish up on some chicken liver

Doin' all that work until the day's done

Crack open a cold one and them redneck, redneck, redneck be like

Oh, Joe Diffie on the Kicker

Yeti sticker on the back window

Drivin' slow, can of Skoal in the console rollin' down a back road

Redneck, redneck be like

(Redneck be like)

(Redneck be like)

All day in the sun

Always havin' fun

Always gettin' sunk in that muddy river

Always got a buzz

Always double cup

Catchin' catfish up on some chicken liver

All day in the sun

Always havin' fun

Always gettin' sunk in that muddy river

Always got a buzz

Always double cup

Catchin' catfish up on some chicken liver

Doin' all that work until the day's done

Crack open a cold one and them redneck, redneck, redneck be like

Related Videos