Thomas Rhett Joins the TikTok Train, Surprises Fans With 'Redneck Be Like' Dance

Thomas Rhett has officially joined the TikTok wagon alongside Walker Hayes and Miranda Lambert. Rhett released his fifth studio album, Country Again: Side A a few months ago, but the country singer decided to surprise his fans with a brand new single. Released on August 13, Redneck Be Like is a fun summer anthem that makes you want to drive with the windows down.
About the new song, Rhett stated, "This song is all about summertime and getting a chance to unwind and let loose. We wrote it about the towns where I grew up in Georgia and Tennessee, and honestly every town we live in for the night when we go on tour. We can't wait to see y'all on the road and turn this one up."
As you can tell by the country song, it is a very up-tempo gem about summertime and small-town pride. Rhett sings, "Got a truck, get it lifted / Farm pond, skinny dip it / Find a field, spin out in it / You got a jar, pass it 'round, 'round, 'round and sip it / We are who we are and we're proud of it / Livin' that small town life / Redneck, redneck be like."
And of course, to promote the single a little bit more, the country music superstar decided to take it up a notch and celebrate the song with fans. So not only did we get a fun lyric video, but we also got a dance! The singer came up with a very precise and fun dance on Tik-Tok! He captioned the video, "never thought I'd see the day where I'd be doing a Tik-Tok dance but here we are. Tag me when you do it."
@thomasrhett
Never thought I’d see the day where I’d be doing a TikTok dance but here we are… tag me when you do it #RBL #redneckbelike 🤠
Let's face it, I would have never expected this from Rhett himself. But hey, it looks like those backup dancers doing the line dance, all dressed in cowboy attire, are having the time of their life. So yeah, celebrate your single with a TikTok because we all know that if you want to go viral, you have to put it on there! 10/10 for Rhett on this one!
Redneck Be Like Lyrics
Got a truck, get it lifted
Farm pond, skinny dip it
Find a field, spin out in it
You got a jar, pass it 'round, 'round, 'round and sip it
We are who we are and we're proud of it, livin' that small town life
Redneck, redneck be like
All day in the sun
Always havin' fun
Always gettin' sunk in that muddy river
Always got a buzz
Always double cup
Catchin' catfish up on some chicken liver
Doin' all that work until the day's done
Crack open a cold one and them redneck, redneck, redneck be like
Stop sign, ain't happenin'
Back forty, trespass it
Bonfire, another pallet
Momma's cookin', paper platin' tater tater salad
We are who we are and we're proud of it, livin' that small town life
Redneck redneck be like
All day in the sun
Always havin' fun
Always gettin' sunk in that muddy river
Always got a buzz
Always double cup
Catchin' catfish up on some chicken liver
Doin' all that work until the day's done
Crack open a cold one and them redneck, redneck, redneck be like
Oh, Joe Diffie on the Kicker
Yeti sticker on the back window
Drivin' slow, can of Skoal in the console rollin' down a back road
Redneck, redneck be like
(Redneck be like)
(Redneck be like)
All day in the sun
Always havin' fun
Always gettin' sunk in that muddy river
Always got a buzz
Always double cup
Catchin' catfish up on some chicken liver
All day in the sun
Always havin' fun
Always gettin' sunk in that muddy river
Always got a buzz
Always double cup
Catchin' catfish up on some chicken liver
Doin' all that work until the day's done
Crack open a cold one and them redneck, redneck, redneck be like
