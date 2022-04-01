Watch Thomas Rhett Sing Garth Brooks' 'Friends in Low Places' With Ashton Kutcher

It's no surprise that Thomas Rhett is known for surprising his audience with either amazing performances, singles, or baby announcements that shock his fans all around. But by far, one of my favorite moments that Rhett has done was inviting the one and only Ashton Kutcher on stage with him. Back in 2016, he surprised his crowd in Iowa City, Iowa where the actor joined the country singer on stage for an epic and hilarious rendition of Garth Brooks' "Friends in Low Places."

Mid-song, the country singer introduced Kutcher before the third verse, which isn't necessarily part of the studio version, but it's always sung alive. Rhett can be heard asking the crowd, "y'all think Ashton Kutcher knows the words to the third verse? He ain't going to mess it up, but if he does, y'all got him covered, correct?"

Read More: Story Behind the Song: Garth Brooks' Iconic Hit "Friends In Low Places"

So yes, after a little bit of help from Rhett, Kutcher quickly got comfortable and sang the rest of the verse and the final chorus, until the country singer then handed him a beer. That's when hell broke loose, and the crowd took over. Kutcher proudly yelled, "Do the Hawkeyes got my back on this one? One verse, one time, Iowa style." (Watch the full performance here)

Rhett was performing at the Iowa City Kinnick Stadium as part of the Back Porch Revival, which was in the first concert to be held at the stadium. The show also featured country stars like Tucker Beathard, Big & Rich, Blake Shelton, and benefited the Native Fund. Native Fund is a nonprofit organization that was founded by former NFL football player Dallas Clark and Kutcher himself.

And in case you were wondering if this epic duet gave the stamp of approval by the King himself, Brooks stated that the duo was great. Speaking with ET he noted, "They were fantastic! I would love to take a shot at singing that with Kutcher to see if I can do any better than Rhett or by both of them."

"Friends in Low Places" was originally released in August 1990 as the lead single from Brooks' album "No Fences." It spent four weeks on number one on Hot Country Songs and won a Country Music Association award and an Academy of Country Music. It was written by songwriters Dewayne Blackwell and Earl Bud Lee.

Editors Note: This article was originally published on July 1, 2021.