Thomas Rhett Shares Rhett Akins' Belated Father's Day Gift, 'Things Dads Do'

Country music star Thomas Rhett shared an acoustic performance of new song "Things Dads Do," his belated Father's Day gift for singer-songwriter Rhett Akins, last Thursday (June 25) on Instagram.

"I wrote this song with my dad, for my dad and for all the dads out there," Rhett said while introducing the unreleased song.

Rhett's lyrics cover everything from boring chores ("He'll make you mow the grass and do it for free / You think you're done he'll say rake the leaves / He'll say it builds character but it's 90 degrees") to something Rhett knows quite well: raising daughters ("He'll say she looks perfect and he'll shake your hand and say now you'll understand / Things dads do / You'll think it's crazy until you want two").

Rhett, the father of Willa Gray, Lennon Love and Ada James Akins, tosses in some of the humor he often shares in stories about his daughters and wife Lauren Akins: "I know it seems like he's flying by the seat of his out-of-style jeans / You'll get embarrassed when he ruins your cool / When he pulls out his camera on your first day of school / And that's just a few / Things dads do."

Rhett's family life in Nashville is a frequent subject of his songs. Last year, Rhett shared the video for "Remember You Young," which features home videos of his daughters.

Akins, the 50-year-old father of Rhett, had his own run as a country star in the '90's, with his hits including signature tune "That Ain't My Truck" and No. 1 single "Don't Get Me Started." Nowadays, he's just as well known for writing country songs cut by the likes of Blake Shelton ("I Lived It"), Darius Rucker ("Perfect") and Jon Pardi ("Dirt on My Boots").

