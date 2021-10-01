Thomas Rhett Reveals Ideal Name For His Fourth Daughter

Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins are adding a new member to their family. The country singer-songwriter revealed on May 9 that they're expecting their fourth girl with a surprise post on social media.

"Well... we are pregnant again! Tonight when I was on stage in Fort Worth about to play 'to the guys that date my girls' my wife talked to me in my (ear monitors) and said 'you can tell them if you want' so anyways, now you know," the "Die a Happy Man" singer wrote on Instagram. "We are pumped to be having our 4th girl🙌🙌🙌 feel free to buy all the merch you want, knowing that all the proceeds are going straight to all these weddings I'll be paying for one day! Love you so much @laur_akins we always wanted a big thanksgiving table😭"

Read More: Toby Keith Scolded Thomas Rhett in a 'Man-Making Moment' While on Tour Together

Akins also shared the news on her Instagram feed.

"SURPRISE!!" Lauren Akins wrote. "he just couldn't wait any longer, so @thomasrhettakins told our newest little secret onstage at @billybobstexas in Ft. Worth (my mama's hometown 🥰) just in time for Mother's Day 💕: Akins family expanding in November 2021 with our FOURTH baby girl 💗💗💗💗"

The country star and his wife are already the proud parents of three girls: Willa Gray Akins, 5, Ada James Akins, 3, and Lennon Love Akins, 14 months. The Nashville, Tennessee couple married in 2012 after being childhood friends.

Thomas Rhett was named Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards. Rhett's new album Country Again: Side A was released in April. Country Again: Side B will be released later this year.

In a September interview with Entertainment Tonight, Thomas revealed his ideal name for a fourth Rhett daughter: the same name as his home state. Expect to meet future social media star Georgia, if that is indeed her name, in November.

This story first ran on May 9, 2021. It was updated on Oct. 1 to share the baby's potential name.

Related Videos