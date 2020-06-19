The Judds, Kelly Clarkson to Receive Stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The newest names on the Hollywood Walk of Fame have been announced, with the class of 2021 including '80's country sensations The Judds, American Idol winner turned global celebrity Kelly Clarkson and one of country music's greatest ambassadors, Trisha Yearwood.

Additional honorees in the recording category are The Chi-Lites, Missy Elliott, Ana Gabriel, Jefferson Airplane, Salt-N-Pepa, "American Pie" singer Don McLean and the late Charlie Parker.

"The Walk of Fame selection panel is pleased to announce 35 new honorees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Selection Panel, made up of fellow Walk of Famers, hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world," said Ellen K, radio personality and the chair of the Walk of Fame selection panel, as reported by Variety. "The panel has done an exemplary job in choosing very talented people. We can't wait to see each and every honoree's face as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood's history as we unveil their star on the world's most famous walkway!"

Additional categories include Live Theatre/Live Performance, with its honorees this year including the late playwright August Wilson, the late opera singer Luciano Pavarotti and the multi-talented Sarah Brightman.

Stars of film getting the nod are Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Morris Chestnut, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zac Efron, Giancarlo Giannini, Shia LaBeouf, Jimmy Smits, Naomi Watts and a double star for Ali MacGraw and Ryan O'Neal.

Television actors promised a bronze star on Hollywood Boulevard include Nick Cannon, Courteney Cox, Marla Gibbs, Jenifer Lewis, Laura Linney, Judge Greg Mathis, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Sarah Paulson, Peter Roth and Christian Slater.

All of these honorees plus radio selection Big Boy will get unveiling ceremonies on unannounced dates.

Read More: 12 Country Artists With Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Country artists already honored by one of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce's top attractions include Alabama, Clint Black, Patsy Cline and Carrie Underwood.