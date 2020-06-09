Patsy Cline's Children are Keeping Their Mother's Country Legacy Alive

Patsy Cline, born Virginia Patterson Hensley, was a country icon who inspired generations of female artists after her. Cline's death tragically came too soon when she passed away in a plane crash alongside country singers Cowboy Copas and Hawkshaw Hawkins, and their pilot Randy Hughes. She was only 30 years old at the time, but her memory continues to be preserved through her fans and fellow country music artists who love her timeless music. "Walkin' After Midnight," "Sweet Dreams," "I Fall To Pieces" and the Willie Nelson-penned "Crazy" are incredible examples of her immense talent, just a few of her songs that contributed to her posthumous induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Cline's husband Charlie Dick was left behind with their two young children, Julie and Randy, after her death. This was her second marriage following her divorce from Gerald Cline. Her family remained committed to preserving the memory Cline's life and her many influences and contributions to the country genre. Her widower set an example for his children to make sure the world never forgot the name "Patsy Cline."

"Sixty years later, people still love Patsy Cline, and he had a big part in that...it could have all died with the crash but he made sure that her music stayed out there," singer Mandy Barnett told the Tennessean following the death of Charlie Dick in 2015.

Here's what her two children have been up to, decades after their mother's death in 1963.

Julie Fudge

Patsy Cline's daughter Julie remains incredibly involved with preserving the memory of her late mother, especially in the film depictions of her life. She recently served as a producer on the Lifetime biopic, Patsy and Loretta, which centered around the friendship between her mother and Loretta Lynn. Lynn's daughter Patsy Lynn Russell was also involved. Part of filming even took place at their former Nashville home where the family lived during Cline's last year. Julie contributed many childhood memories of what it was like growing up with her mother so that she could accurately be depicted on screen as a mother in addition to a country star.

"There are always emotional moments when we deal with Mom and her legacy and her music and telling her story," Julie told Country Living. "But at the same time we really like sharing, it keeps her alive, it keeps her vivid."

Julie was also integral to the opening of the Patsy Cline Museum, located on the second floor of the Johnny Cash Museum in Nashville. She donated many artifacts that her father saved over the years, many of which came from her childhood home in Winchester, Virginia. Julie told the Tennessean that her mom would probably be pretty overwhelmed seeing the place.

"She'd probably ... think this was just crazy, no pun intended."

Randy Dick

Allen Randolf Dick, who goes by Randy, is the youngest child of Charlie and Patsy. Unlike his sister, he prefers to stay behind the scenes, so not as much is known about him. He apparently got some of his mother's musical genes though. He spent time as a drummer for a rock band in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.

Randy did attend the 2012 opening of the Patsy Cline exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum where he said that he was blown away that people are still so invested in the memory of his mother and thought that the museum did a great job showcasing her life.

