Kelly Clarkson Reportedly Files For Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, Brandon Blackstock. According to documents obtained by The Blast, the singer, talk show host and The Voice coach filed in Los Angeles court last week on June 4. Clarkson has not yet commented.

The couple has been married since 2013. They have two children together, daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander (Remy).

Clarkson first met Blackstock in 2006. Brandon's dad, Narvel Blackstock, was her manager at the time. When she was rehearsing backstage for the 2006 Academy of Country Music awards, she had a brief interaction with Blackstock. He was managing Rascal Flatts, who Clarkson was singing a duet with that night.

At the time, Blackstock was married to Melissa Ashworth, with whom he has two children. In 2012, Clarkson and Blackstock reconnected at the Super Bowl, where Clarkson was performing "The National Anthem." The following year, the couple married at Tennessee's Blackberry Farms.

Brandon Blackstock's father Narvel Blackstock is the ex-husband of Reba McEntire, a close friend and frequent collaborator of Clarkson's.

This story is developing and will be updated.

