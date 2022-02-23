Kelly Clarkson Set To Perform Dolly Parton Tribute At ACM Awards

Heads up Kelly Clarkson fans, our favorite talk show host is going country! Clarkson announced that she will be performing at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, paying special tribute to one of our favorite country artists, Dolly Parton.

Clarkson, who is a two-time ACM Award winner herself, shared that she will be honoring Parton during a segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show. She then went on to follow up the exciting announcement with a post on her Instagram.

"One word: DOLLY. 👸🏼," Kelly revealed in the caption. "That's right, y'all! I'm so excited to announce that during this year's @ACMawards, I'll be performing a tribute to the show's host @DollyParton! 🎤 Don't miss the #ACMawards LIVE Monday, March 7, only on @PrimeVideo 🎶"

Parton herself, along with Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett are set to co-host the awards. The "9 to 5" singer and Kelsea Ballerini are also set to perform a duet together during the ceremony. Other artists performing on the special night include Luke Bryan, Mitchell Tenpenny, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Brothers Osborne, Carly Pearce, Brittney Spencer, Eric Church, Jordan Davis, Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton, Walker Hayes, Ashley Mcbryde, and more.

This year Chris Young led the ACM nominations earning 7 in total, with Walker Hayes and Miranda Lambert close behind with 5 nominations. A surprise competitor, Blake Lively, received two nominations for directing and producing Taylor Swift's music video for "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version). "

The 57 ACM Awards show will stream live on Prime video on Monday, March 7th at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The show is set to feature more than 20 performers and will stream live without commercial interruption taking place in Las Vegas at the Allegiant Stadium.

