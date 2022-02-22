Kelly Clarkson Covers Brooks & Dunn's ‘Boot Scootin’ Boogie'

Kelly Clarkson has been nailing her covers during her "Kellyoke" section on The Kelly Clarkson Show, this time showing her honky tonk-ready vocals. The singer proved once again that she is pretty much the queen of all genres, as she covered Brooks & Dunn's "Boot Scootin' Boogie." It's safe to say the singer nailed the song, showcasing her powerful twangy vocals in the process.

The song was originally written by Ronnie Dunn and was released in 1990 by Asleep at the Wheel. Brooks & Dunn later went on to record it and their version spent four weeks on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 1991. This became the group's fourth consecutive No. 1.

The American Idol winner has gone on to cover other fan-favorite songs, including Kacey Musgraves' "Breadwinner," The Eagles' "Heartache Tonight,' Marshmello and Bastille's "Happier" and Celine Dion's rendition of "I Drove All Night."

The Grammy winner recently went viral on social media after several news outlets reported she had legally filed to change her name to Kelly Brianne. Clarkson stated that her new name "fully reflects" who she was after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

Blackston demanded a heavy amount of spousal support from the talk show host. Clarkson's prenup was upheld in 2021, meaning she was able to keep the assets she purchased during their marriage, including a Montana ranch, which Blackstock refused to leave. The former pair share two children together, 7-year-old daughter River Rose and 5-year-old son Remington Alexander.

The singer-songwriter has been keeping busy. She'll be hosting a new show, American Song Contest, alongside rapper Snoop Dogg. The two have previously worked together in the past; Snoop Dogg was a mentor on The Voice, serving as a recurring coach on Season 20. They will both serve as executive producers for the show.

