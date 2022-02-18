Kelly Clarkson Seeks to Legally Change Her Name to 'Kelly Brianne'

American Idol alumn, Kelly Clarkson, is ready to make a new change in her life! The singer and talk show host has filed court documents to legally change her name to Kelly Brianne. Legal documents stated her "desire" for the name change, which would be her first and middle name, "will fully reflect" who she is.

The documents were officially filed on Monday, February 14, and a court is set to review the petition on March 28. It is still unknown regarding the impact the new name will have on her well-known "Clarkson brand," including The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The legal name change comes after a divorce from ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. Clarkson cited irreconcilable differences back in June 2020 after almost seven years of marriage. The two share their 7-year-old daughter River Rose, and 5-year-old son Remington Alexander. The duo repeatedly clashed numerous times over their prenuptial agreement and ownership of assets and properties.

According to UsWeekly, the "Because of You" singer "had a major legal setback in a bid to get Brandon evicted from the Montana property that the judge awarded solely to her. He has been living in it and said he doesn't have the financial means to afford to purchase a residence of his own at this time, citing the unresolved financial aspect of their divorce."

In January, The Voice coach had agreed to leave Blackstock, who was her former manager, with a 5.12 percent share of the property which amounts to a whopping $908,800. Back in August 2021, the singer was ordered to pay $150,000 per month in spousal support in addition to $45,601 per month in child support.

Despite the differences, ET reported that "Kelly is thankful for her relationship with Brandon, she learned a lot about herself and had two perfect kids. Kelly is looking forward to moving on and successfully co-parenting with Brandon."

