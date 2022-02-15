Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg Team Up To Host New NBC Music Reality Series

Kelly Clarkson is proving once again she is pretty much one of the busiest singers in the industry, now teaming up with hip-hop legend, Snoop Dogg, to host NBC's upcoming music competition series, American Song Contest. The epic announcement was aired during the Super Bowl halftime show, which featured the rapper as one of the many headlines which included Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent.

According to Deadline, the show is based on the Eurovision Song Contest, which has been running for over 65 years by the European Broadcasting Union and is watched by over 200 million people annually.

The NBC show is set to make its big debut on Monday, March 21 at 8 pm ET and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. The series will run for a total of eight weeks on Monday nights, with the grand finale scheduled for May 9.

The show is set to feature live music performances that represent all 50 states, five US territories, and that nation's capital. The contestant will be competing to win the country's votes for the best original song.

A duo, band, or solo artist will each represent their location and perform their original songs across all three qualifying rounds. The set 56 artists are set to be named at a later date, but must be 16 years or older, only present original songs, and can't be part of a tribute or cover band.

"I have been a fan and love the concept of Eurovision and am thrilled to bring the musical phenomenon to America," The American Idol alumn told Deadline. "I'm so excited to work with Snoop and can't wait to see every state and territory represented by artists singing their own songs."

This isn't the first time the duo appeared together on live TV. While on The Voice for Season 20, Snoop Dogg appeared with Clarkson serving as a recurring coach, making him a mega mentor! Both artists will also serve as executive producers for the show.

