Cody Johnson Performs 'Till You Can't' On 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Cody Johnson kicked off the new year performing his hit single, "Till You Can't' on The Kelly Clarkson Show! The single comes off his latest album, Human the Double Album, which debuted at number 42 on the Billboard Hot Country Song chart in June 2021. The song garnered over 85 million global streams and has now climbed its way up to spot 12 as of January 2022.

Clarkson introduced the country music singer by saying he had a "Wildly loyal fan base that has helped him already hit three billion streams worldwide." The "Since You Been Gone" singer definitely wasn't lying after Johnson wrapped up 2021 with over 270 million streams on Spotify in 2021 alone.

Safe to say his performance was more than captivating, as the Texas native sang, "If you got a chance, take it, take it while you got a chance/ If you got a dream, chase it, 'cause a dream won't chase you back/ If you're gonna love somebody/ Hold 'em as long and as strong and as close as you can/ 'Til you can't."

The singer-songwriter is set to kick off his tour later this month performing live shows in 28 cities around the United States. He also has a live documentary streaming on Amazon Prime, Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story, which showcases the star's experiences on the rodeo circuit.

"'Til You Can't" Lyrics

You can tell your old man you'll do some largemouth fishing another time

You just got too much on your plate to bait and cast a line

You can always put a rain check in his hand till you can't

You can keep putting off forever with that girl who's heart you hold

Swearing that you'll ask some day further down the road

You can always put a diamond on her hand till you can't

If you got a chance, take it, take it while you got a chance

If you got a dream, chase it, 'cause a dream won't chase you back

If you're gonna love somebody, hold 'em as long and as strong and as close as you can

Till you can't

There's a box of greasy parts sitting in the trunk of that '65

Still waiting on you and your granddad to bring it back to life

You can always get around to fixing up that Pontiac till you can't

If you got a chance, take it, take it while you got a chance

If you got a dream, chase it, 'cause a dream won't chase you back

If you're gonna love somebody, hold 'em as long and as strong and as close as you can

Till you can't

So take that phone call from your momma and just talk away

'Cause you'll never know how bad you wanna till you can't someday

Don't wait on tomorrow 'cause tomorrow may not show

Say your sorries, your I-love-yous, 'cause man you never know

If you got a chance, take it, take it while you got a chance

If you got a dream, chase it, 'cause a dream won't chase you back

If you're gonna love somebody, hold 'em as long and as strong and as close as you can

Till you can't

If you got a chance, take it, take it while you got a chance

If you got a dream, chase it, 'cause a dream won't chase you back

If you're gonna love somebody, hold 'em as long and as strong and as close as you can

Until you can't

Till you can't

Yeah, take it

