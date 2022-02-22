Blake Lively Reacts to ACM Nominations for Taylor Swift Video

Blake Lively can now officially say she is part of the country music world. Congratulations are in order for the Hollywood star after she received two ACM nominations alongside Taylor Swift! The 34-year-old actress teamed up with Swift to produce and direct the music video for "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version.) Swift and Lively have been friends since meeting back in 2015, but the music video was the first time the duo collaborated.

Shocked about the ACM nomination, the actress told Entertainment Tonight, "Academy of Country Music was not on my vision board. Who knew I was gonna be a music gal?" Lively was attending the red carpet of the Michael Kors' Fall-Winter 2022 show.

When asked about who she wanted to direct next, the Hollywood actress chuckled and joked Beyonce was the next one on her list. "Oh my gosh, I don't know, I don't know. Tell Beyoncé to stop calling me!" Lively stated. The actress, married to Ryan Reynolds, said she would love to attend the 57th ACM Awards, especially since they will take place in Las Vegas. Swift's brother, Austin Swift, was also nominated for serving as a producer on the video.

The music video, which features Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller, has received positive reviews from fans, getting more than 32 million views since it premiered on November 15, 2021.

After hearing about the special nomination, Swift posted an Instagram story congratulating everyone involved, saying, "AHHHHHHH CONGRATS @blakelively, MILES AND @keleighteller!!!! BIG GROUP HUG! I loved making this video and it's so cool to see the @acmawards nominate it for video of the year."

Other music videos nominated in the Video of The Year category include Chris Young and Kane Brown's "Famous Friends," Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood's "If I Didn't Love You," Elle King and Miranda Lambert's "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home,) and Ashley McBryde's and Carly Pearce's "Never Wanted To Be That Girl."

"I Bet You Think About Me" is one of the nine songs "from the vault" that was featured on Swift's re-recording of her 2021 Red (Taylor's Version) album. The track was extra special for Swift since it features country music superstar, Chris Stapleton.

The ACM Awards will be co-hosted by Gabby Barrett, Jimmie Allen and Dolly Parton. The event will be streamed live on Prime Video from the Allegiant Stadium on Monday, March 7 at 8 PM ET.

