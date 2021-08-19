2022 ACM Awards to Stream Exclusively on Amazon Prime

The 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime, marking the first time a major awards show has livestreamed exclusively.

"We're excited to continue to expand our content offerings for Prime Video customers by being the exclusive home for the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2022 and honoring the best in country music," Vernon Sanders, co-head of television, Amazon Studios, said in a press release. "Reaching this milestone with our partners at the Academy of Country Music and MRC as the first major awards show to be livestreamed speaks to our dedication and commitment to continue to both entertain and innovate for our audience."

According to a press release, the 2022 ACM Awards will feature "exciting collaborations, surprising moments, and an unprecedented number of world television-premiere performances."

The date and time of the 2022 ACM Awards will be announced at a later date.

Read More: 2021 ACM Awards: The Best Dressed Country Stars

"We are thrilled that the Academy of Country Music Awards are first to take this giant step toward the future of awards shows with Amazon Prime Video. This partnership, which reinforces our position as an innovative, progressive awards show, will deliver the broadest possible audience and, simultaneously, deliver massive value to our artists whose music lives inside this ecosystem, enabling fans to discover and stream music as they watch," Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, said in a statement.

The ACM Awards, which premiered in 1966, took place in Nashville, Tennessee in 2021. Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton co-hosted the broadcast, which aired on CBS and streamed via Paramount+.

The 2021 ACM Awards featured performances by Blake Shelton, Mickey Guyton, Alan Jackson, Luke Combs and more. Luke Bryan took home the Entertainer of the Year award, while Maren Morris won Female Artist of the Year and Thomas Rhett won Male Artist of the Year.

Related Videos