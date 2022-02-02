Dolly Parton Among 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

The legendary Dolly Parton is among the nominees for the 2022 class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Parton is one of 17 nominees announced through a press release on Wednesday (Feb. 2) morning. Additional nominees include Pat Benetar, DEVO, Eurythmics, Rage Against The Machine, Eminem, Dionne Warwick, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest and Beck.

"This year's ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture," John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement. "Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed."

Ballots will be voted on by a group of artists, historians and members of the music industry. Voters consider each nominee's careers and influence on fellow artists. Fans can also vote on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame website from now until April 30, 2022.

The 2022 inductees will be announced in May. The induction ceremony will take place in the fall.

If Parton is inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame it will be the latest in a long line of accolades. Parton is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame, Grammy Hall of Fame, the East Tennessee Hall of Fame and many more. She's also commemorated on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Music City Walk of Fame.

Parton recently shared "Big Dreams and Faded Jeans," the first song from her upcoming album Run Rose Run, a companion piece to the novel she wrote with renowned author James Patterson.

