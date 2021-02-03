Country singer Morgan Wallen has issued an apology after a video posted to TMZ shows Wallen shouting the N-word over the weekend.

"I'm embarrassed and sorry," Wallen said in a statement. "I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."

The video was posted on TMZ Tuesday night (Feb. 2). TMZ reports that one of Wallen's neighbors began recording Wallen and a group of friends after they arrived at Wallen's Nashville home around midnight. Another neighbor's doorbell camera captured the scene before Wallen used the racial slur.

Last year, Wallen was arrested on public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges outside Kid Rock's downtown Nashville bar. The singer was the subject of controversy once again when his Saturday Night Live performance was canceled after he was seen partying maskless and kissing multiple women in Alabama bars just days before his scheduled performance. (Wallen later appeared on the show in December.)

Variety reports that Wallen's music has been removed from Cumulus Media, the second biggest radio chain in the U.S. as of midnight CT on Feb. 3. A message was sent out to program directors of its 400-plus stations.

"Team, unfortunately country music star Morgan Wallen was captured on video Sunday evening using a racial slur," the message read. "Effective immediately we request that all of Morgan Wallen's music be removed from our playlists without exception. More to follow."

Variety reports that other stations are expected to follow suit with at least a temporary ban on Wallen's music.

Wallen's sophomore album Dangerous: The Double Album just spent its third week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Update:

Wallen's record label Big Loud Records has suspended the country singer's contract.

"In the wake of recent events, Big Loud Records has made the decision to suspend Morgan Wallen's contract indefinitely," the statement reads. "Republic Records fully supports Big Loud's decision and agrees such behavior will not be tolerated."

iHeartMedia, the largest radio chain in the nation, has also pulled Wallen's music from its airwaves.

"In light of Morgan Wallen's recent actions involving the use of a racial slur, we have made the decision to remove his music and content from our stations effective immediately," a statement from iHeartMedia reads.

CMT is in the process of removing Wallen from its platforms.

"After learning of Morgan Wallen's racial slur late last night, we are in the process of removing his appearance from all our platforms," CMT said in a statement. "We do not tolerate or condone words and actions that are in direct opposition to our core values that celebrate diversity, equity and inclusion."