Dolly Parton is Releasing Her First Novel with James Patterson: 'Run, Rose, Run'

It's official -- Dolly Parton really can do anything. Donate millions to the COVID vaccine? Check. Have a successful TV and film career? Sure. Get books to children all over the country through the Imagination Library? Absolutely. Now the country music queen is writing her own novel. Parton is officially teaming up with renowned author James Patterson to write her first novel, Run, Rose, Run and you better believe she's writing original songs inspired by the novel as well. The legendary singer-songwriter definitely put her time to good use during the coronavirus pandemic.

Patterson is best known for writing the popular Alex Cross series among many others and even recently teamed up with former President Bill Clinton to write a couple of political thrillers. I can't believe we have to wait until next year to see what the Grammy winner and respected author have put together, but I feel like it will be worth the wait.

Published by Little, Brown and Company and set for release on March 7, 2022, Parton will be debuting the novel simultaneously with a new album that includes 12 new songs that are an accompaniment to her original story. Run, Rose, Run will follow a young woman who travels to Nashville to become a star.

"The source of her heart-wrenching songs is a brutal secret she has done everything to hide," says the press release. "But the past she has fled is reaching out to control her future--even if it means destroying everything she has worked for."

Parton's new album will be released with Parton's Butterfly Records, in partnership with a TBD label. The country star is just as excited for the book as we are it seems.

"I cannot be more excited about the release of my very first novel Run, Rose, Run with the great James Patterson. I also have a new album to go along with the book," Parton said in an exclusive statement to People. "All new songs were written based on the characters and situations in the book. I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we've enjoyed putting it all together!"

Patterson added in his statement, "It's been an honor--and a hell of a lot of fun--to work with the inimitable Dolly Parton, whom I've long admired for her music, her storytelling, and her enormous generosity. The mind-blowing thing about this project is that reading the novel is enhanced by listening to the album and vice versa. It's a really unique experience that I know readers (and listeners) will love."

