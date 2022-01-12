Dolly Rebecca Parton is an American icon and one of the greatest (and most successful) country singer-songwriters of all time. From her colorful outfits to her big blonde hair, the country star is impossible not to love. Here are 12 things you might not have known about the country queen.

1. She's the godmother of Miley Cyrus

Parton's Nashville career let to a friendship with Billy Ray Cyrus, so his daughter Miley became a seriously lucky kid when Parton was asked to be her godmother. The two have performed together multiple times and Parton even guest starred on Miley's Disney show, Hannah Montana.

2. She spent a fortune restoring her childhood home

Raised in a small cabin in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, Parton wanted to honor her upbringing by fixing her childhood home up to look exactly like it did when she was a child. She jokes that she spent millions making it look like she spent $50.

3. She gets motion sickness

Despite owning the Pigeon Forge, Tenn. theme park Dollywood since 1986, Parton refuses to ride any of the roller coasters because she gets motion sickness.

4. She has her own library...sort of

According to DollyParton.com, the singer was inspired to create her library after her father's inability to read or write. Dolly Parton's Imagination Library promotes literacy to children all over her home state of Tennessee by sending them free books to inspire a love of reading. She dedicated her one-millionth book to the Library of Congress.

5. She once lost a Dolly look-alike contest

After fixing herself up and entering a drag show Dolly look-a-like contest, Parton didn't even come close to winning. I'm not sure how unrecognizable she made herself, but that is pretty hilarious.

6. She was with Porter Wagoner the day he died

Her The Porter Wagoner Show co-star and longtime friend passed away in 2007, but not before he was able to reconcile with Parton.

The two were estranged following her exit from his show. She even wrote "I Will Always Love You," one of the greatest country love songs ever written, as a farewell to Wagoner.

7. She wrote "Jolene" about a bank teller

A female bank teller would regularly flirt with Parton's husband of over 50 years, Carl Dean. It became an ongoing joke between the two, so she wrote a song about it.

8. She's written over 5,000 songs

Parton likes to write her songs the old school way -- with a pen and paper. She tries to write something every few days, whenever inspiration strikes.

9. She's won 10 Grammy Awards

Over a staggering 50 nominations, Parton has taken home eight Grammys. The singer is also a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame,and has been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards, a Tony and countless other accolades.

10. She doesn't care that Rhinestone was a bust

The country singer has had an incredibly successful film career with hits like 9 to 5 and Steel Magnolias, but unfortunately Rhinestone didn't live up to the hype of the other films. Though her co-star Sylvester Stallone regrets the film, Parton doesn't really care because she thinks that the soundtrack is some of the best work of her career.

11. She interrupted Reba McEntire's Grand Ole Opry debut

McEntire explained how excited she was to the Tennessean.

"It was so special. I was scared to death. The Four Guys walked me on. Charlie Walker introduced me, and Dolly took one of my songs. She had just come in the parking lot and they said, 'Reba, we're going to have to take one of your songs (for Dolly).' I said, 'It's okay with me. Can I meet her?' I was thrilled to death."

Editor's Note: This article was originally published in 2019. It was updated on Jan. 12, 2022.