'Yellowstone': Kelsey Asbille is Still Rooting for Monica and Kayce [Interview]

Warning: spoilers ahead for season 4 of Yellowstone.

For three seasons, Kelsey Asbille has brought the complex character of Monica Dutton to life on the hit western series Yellowstone. Season four of the Paramount show finds Monica grappling with not only her own trauma, but her son Tate's as well. We've also seen glimpses of trouble for Monica and Kayce Dutton( Luke Grimes), the star crossed lovers we've been rooting for since episode one. It turns out, we're not alone.

Asbille says, depsite their rocky relationship, she's still pulling for Kayce and Monica.

"I really root for them," Asbille tells Wide Open Country. "And it's very sweet actually how Taylor [Sheridan] roots for them. He does have this romantic side to him... amidst all the explosions...I mean, I think that they should definitely have it out a little bit, but I do. I do root for them in the end."

Asbille also reflected on portraying Monica as a mother watching her son deal with grief and trauma.

"Seeing [Tate] grow up -- and Brecken [Merrill] too because I can't believe how grown up he is now -- I think especially in the opening of the season...seeing the Dutton in [Tate] is really terrifying for Monica," Asbille says. "Trying to help him deal with this with the trauma in the aftermath really pushes her to a tipping point...Tate is what she's been fighting for this whole time and so she's got to do what she can for her son."

Read More: 'Yellowstone' Cole Hauser Says We'll See 'Another Side of Rip' This Season

Asbille says she was immediately drawn to the character of Monica.

" I had worked with [Taylor Sheridan] before and, you know, I love playing in his world. So that was the first thing. And then, honestly, probably the fact that she's a mother. I was also just really interested as well in the relationship with Kayce and Monica. When you have all the odds against you and you keep fighting."

Asbille, who previously appeared in Sheridan's film Wind River, praised the screenwriter, director and actor's vision and mentorship.

"He's such a special mentor to me," Asbille says. "He really opened doors for me in a way that really changed the way that I work and changed my life. So I feel really grateful to him... Taylor's scripts are the best scripts you've ever read. I mean, they fly by. He's crazy talented. I'll follow him anywhere."

Related Videos