'Yellowstone': How Luke Grimes Went from 'American Sniper' to Kayce Dutton

Kevin Costner led Paramount Network drama Yellowstone has quickly garnered a massive fan following. That's probably because viewers love the world that creators Taylor Sheridan and John Linson have created, along with all of the members of the Dutton crew. One of our favorites to watch has been Kayce Dutton, played by Luke Grimes.

Before starring on the hit show, Luke Timothy Grimes grew up in Dayton, Ohio, the son of a Pentecostal pastor. After graduating from Dayton Christian High School, he moved to the big city to pursue his dream and studied acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City. Soon after, he was accepting acting roles right and left.

His earliest credits include film appearances in All the Boys Love Mandy Lane; War Eagle, Arkansas; and Assassination of a High School President, but in 2009 he landed a role on the ABC drama Brothers & Sisters. In the fourth season, Grimes' role of Ryan Lafferty became a main character on the series.

Soon after, Grimes had his first cowboy role in the FX failed pilot turned TV movie Outlaw Country. This led to a role in season six of HBO's vampire hit, True Blood.

Grimes stepped into feature films when he landed the role of Marc Lee in the Clint Eastwood film American Sniper, starring opposite Bradley Cooper.

Grimes' other major roles in Hollywood include playing Christian Grey's brother, Elliot Grey, in the film series Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed, as well as the role of Teddy in the 2016 remake of The Magnificent Seven.

Grimes told CinemaBlend that his current role as Kayce Dutton is a dream come true and his favorite role to date. He loves working with all of his co-stars like Cole Hauser and Coster on set every day.

"Some of my favorite things about the show are those days when I just know that it's going to be me, and a bunch of the bunkhouse guys, and Kevin [Costner], and Cole [Hauser], are all on horseback together all day long, running around chasing cows or doing whatever," he said. "I mean, those are some of the most like, I mean, it's just so dreamy, right? It's like when you're young and you want to do this for a living, you hope it's going to be like that."

On the show, Kayce is the son of Costner's character John Dutton and a former US Navy SEAL. He starts the show living on the nearby Native American reservation with his wife Monica, played by Kelsey Asbille, and their son Tate, played by Brecken Merrill. Grimes told the Glass Magazine that it has been an interesting ride coming back season after season to play Kayce as his story develops.

"It's definitely an interesting exercise to go back every six months and put on last year's clothes and pick up with what feels like another life," he said. "The main difference for me is TV evolves in front of you and you become part of the audience. With a film, you know it all the way through going in."

As we near the premiere of Yellowstone season 4, we can't wait to see what's in store for Kayce and his relationship with Monica!

In his personal life, Grimes has been married to his wife Bianca since 2018.

This article was originally published in July of 2020.

