As major Yellowstone fans, we're already excited about the Yellowstone prequel series Y:1883 that first aired a teaser during the Super Bowl. But Paramount didn't stop there. The network has announced three more series coming from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan as a result of his overall deal with ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Group and we honestly don't know how it could get any better.

Here's what we know so far about the three new shows currently in the works.

Mayor of Kingstown

According to a press release, "Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family - power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither."

Academy Award nominee Jeremy Renner will star in the new series as well as work as co-creator.

"I am excited to dig into the complex and rough-around-the-edges character of Mike McLusky (the Mayor of Kingstown)," said Renner. "In a world otherwise forgotten in society, Mike serves as a flawed system of checks and balances. Taylor has brought to life a layered and poignant universe that is not only incredibly intriguing but also more relevant than ever."

Antoine Fuqua, the director of Denzel Washington's Oscar-winning film Training Day, has also signed on as an executive producer and co-creator. We know Training Day is full of exciting drama so we can't wait to see what it looks like when you blend Fuqua's expertise with Sheridan's incredible world-building skills that made Yellowstone one of the most-watched shows on TV.

"When Taylor told me about Mayor of Kingstown, I immediately wanted to be a part of it," said Fuqua. "The series offers a comprehensive look into the brutal prison system where sociopolitical issues run rampant. Prisons are a forgotten world to most of the population and yet represent a microcosm of society as a whole."

Land Man

Sheridan is so good and making a modern western, we're excited that he's finally making a show set in Texas!

"Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, Land Man is a modern day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs. The series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it's reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics."

While we don't currently know of any stars attached to the project at this time, we know that Sheridan's usual producer partners have signed on for this as well as the other new projects -- David Glasser, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari.

​Yellowstone spinoff, 6666 (WORKING TITLE)

Because we couldn't be excited enough about a Taylor Sheridan show set in Texas, this spinoff series sounds like we'll get all the drama and action we love at the Dutton family's ranch in Montana but this time set in the Lone Star State. John Linson, who served as executive producer on Sons of Anarchy as well as Yellowstone, has signed on to produce along with his father, producer Art Linson.

"Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing ... The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world class cowboys are born and made."