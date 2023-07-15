Does Taylor Sheridan Have Kids? Meet His Son, Gus Sheridan

It'd be quite an understatement to say that Taylor Sheridan is a busy guy. Aside from his hit series Yellowstone, Sheridan has four other shows currently streaming. 1883 and 1923, which are both prequels to Yellowstone, are currently available to stream on Paramount+. Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King, which are both crime dramas, are also both streaming on Paramount+. While those shows are currently available, Sheridan is also working to develop five new series, including Special Ops: Lioness, Land Man, Lawmen: Bass Reeves and an untitled Yellowstone spinoff set at his Four Sixes Ranch. While this is quite the undertaking for any person, Sheridan also devotes his time to being a husband and father to his only son, Gus.

Unlike many Hollywood celebrities, Sheridan chooses to live his personal life out of the spotlight, raising his son in Texas. Sheridan told the Austin American Statesman in a 2017 interview, "I didn't want to raise my son in L.A. And I didn't want to have to look him in the eye and tell him I couldn't take him to a baseball game because I had an audition for a Windex commercial." The trio left their San Fernando Valley residence and headed to West Texas.

Sheridan prioritizes his role as husband and father, even taking a step back from acting a few years after Gus was born. In an interview with Daily Mail, Sheridan said, "I think the thing that really changed my perspective on my career was getting married and having a child. And then, really thinking about how I am going to raise that child. And if that child is going to look up to me, what is he looking up to me for?"

Sheridan's son, Gus, was born on Sept. 23, 2010, while Sheridan and his now-wife Nicole Muibrook were still dating. The two tied the knot on Sept. 18, 2013, and left for Texas shortly after. Sheridan is no stranger to the Lone Star State, as he grew up on a ranch in Cranfills Gap, Texas, outside of Fort Worth. When he and his family returned to his home state, they later planted roots at their Four Sixes Ranch. Sheridan purchased the ranch, which has been featured in Yellowstone, and took over the working ranch from the original family of owners. Sheridan also owns Bosque Ranch in Walnut Springs, Texas, where many of Yellowstone's scenes are filmed.

When it comes to living, working, and raising a family on a wild West Texas ranch, Sheridan says, "It's a love affair with the land of West Texas. There's a tremendous amount of discipline that it takes to build a ranch like this. It takes strength, excellence, integrity, and faith, and that's the main mission statement of the ranch. We're going to live up to that."

Gus Sheridan

Gus has remained mostly out of the spotlight but does make frequent appearances on his mom's social media accounts. It appears that just like both of his parents, Gus enjoys being outside and partaking in ranch life. On his mom's Instagram account, she has shared photos of Gus on a camping trip, fishing, and enjoying the great outdoors. In an interview with Cowgirl Magazine, Nicole shared that her son "loves" living in Texas. She continued, "He's never on his phone. He's never on his Xbox. He's always outside with the dogs, fishing with his buds, or roller-skating in the barn. He also ropes, so he's often on horseback. He's just always doing something."

On his 10th birthday, his mom shared a photo of him strumming a guitar, leading some to speculate that he could be a budding musician. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Gus and his family adopted a fluffy white puppy named Boots. It's clear from the photos that Gus and his mom share a special bond, as the two were seen on a mother-son date at a World Series game in 2020. When filming picked up in the summer of 2020, Gus joined along for a trip to the Yellowstone Ranch set.

Will he follow in his parents' footsteps?

Gus Sheridan already has one movie role credit to his name, for his role as a classmate in Sheridan's Wind River. Over the years, Gus has seen his fair share of TV and movie magic, as he has made frequent visits to the Yellowstone set over the years. In a 2019 photo, Gus cozied up in a director's chair on the set of his dad's movie Those Who Wish Me Dead. His mom captioned the shot, "Set with dad." He's only 12, so time will tell if he chooses to pursue acting or filmmaking.

He could become a cowboy, considering he spends his days on a working cattle and horse ranch. Sheridan and his family breed and show quarter horses. In addition to breeding, the family shows reining and cutting. Taylor even won the first National Reining Horse Association Reiner of the Year award for showcasing reining in his series, The Last Cowboy.

Nicole is no stranger to the horse arena either, as she is a successful cowgirl in her own right. She grew up riding horses in Wyoming and has taken part in various cutting competitions. In 2020, she won the Careity Foundation celebrity cutting event to benefit cancer patients. She even won with her own horse, Sweetie.