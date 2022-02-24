Taylor Sheridan's New Show 'Land Man' is Based on a Podcast about the West Texas Oil Boom

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan really created a cultural phenomenon with his Kevin Costner-led modern western. The popular Paramount Network series has developed a passionate fan following across its four seasons and has now given Sheridan the opportunity to expand the Yellowstone universe with three spinoffs. But more people should be paying attention to one of his other new shows -- Land Man. The upcoming series (also for Paramount, of course) will center around the oil and gas industry in Texas.

Here's everything we know about the upcoming series Land Man.

It's based on the Texas Monthly Podcast Boomtown

The 11 part podcast, Boomtown, from Texas Monthly and Imperative Entertainment, centers around the oil "boomtowns" of West Texas. The series was hosted by Christian Wallace, who grew up in a small town in West Texas and worked as a roughneck on an oil rig himself. He walks listeners through what happened in his hometown of Permian Basin and how he lived through the biggest oil boom in the history of the United States.

You get an inside look at the vast differences between the field landman and the billionaires running the oil and gas company. Wallace walks you through land management, how the boom affected the real estate and the locals, and the legacy left by the oil company following the historic boom. From high school football to a surge in strip clubs and sex work, there is plenty of material for Sheridan to turn the podcast into a captivating TV show that will undoubtedly resonate with Yellowstone fans.

What we know about the show

It's not a Yellowstone spinoff, but that doesn't make it any less exciting. Sheridan has proven to be a master at bringing the modern West to the screen so we have no doubt that this adaptation of Boomtown will be incredibly impressive. Though originally slated for ViacomCBS, you'll be able to watch Land Man on Paramount's streaming services. We're sensing some There Will Be Blood vibes and are totally here for it.

As the Hollywood Reporter puts it, "The series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it's reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics." According to Deadline, Land Man will be executive produced by Sheridan, David Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Geyer Kosinski and David Hutkin. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch from Imperative Entertainment and Scott Brown and Megan Creydt from Texas Monthly also exec produce.

The podcast discussed the rise of prostitution in the small town so we assume that will be addressed in addition to the daily lives of rich billionaires and the registered professional landman and roughnecks out on the rigs. This leaves room for a very diverse cast of characters.

"It really focuses on greed," Sheridan explained. "The very best and the very worst of man, of humanity. And that is a story worth telling and worth exploring."

What is a Landman?

We were curious as well. We can only assume that this describes the lead character's position perhaps since the name was changed from the podcast? We'll have to wait and see, but -- knowing Sheridan -- it will be good.

According to AAPL, "A landman is the public-facing side of an oil, gas, mineral or other energy sources exploration and production team who interacts and negotiates directly with landowners to acquire leases for the exploration and development of minerals or other energy sources."

The cast

We are eagerly anticipating the full list of new cast members. So far, Billy Bob Thornton is the only one who has signed on to star on the new series. The Academy Award winner will play a crisis manager for an oil company.

This article was originally published on June 28, 2021. It was updated on Feb. 24, 2022.

