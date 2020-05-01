'Yellowstone': Everything to Know Before Season 3

The Paramount Network TV series Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton, Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton, and Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler. The western show follows the Dutton family in Montana, as they own the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. The show is centered around the Dutton ranch's fight to keep its borders intact come hell or high water as a Native American Indian Reservation, land developers, rival ranching families and Yellowstone National Park all try to encroach onto the land.

The modern western has a star-studded cast and has been airing for two seasons.

Season 3 of Yellowstone will premiere on Father's Day, June 21, 2020. Lost star Josh Holloway will join the cast as Roarke Carter, a hedge fund manager. Jennifer Landon will join the series as a wrangler.

Show creator Taylor Sheridan promises even more excitement for the coming 10-episode season.

"Season 3, it'll be bigger than season 2," Sheridan said. "It'll be colossal."

Here are some things you might not know about Yellowstone.

1. It Streams for For Free

Yellowstone is not available on Netflix or Hulu yet; however, you can stream the entire first season on the Paramount Network website for free with a 24 hour pass. It's perfect for a weekend binge watch. The second season can be purchased on Amazon Prime.

2. Its Network Has Identity Issues

The drama series airs on the Paramount Network, which has gone through several iterations as a channel. From 1983 to 2000, it was called The Nashville Network (or TNN). From 2000 to 2001, it was rebranded to The National Network. From 2001 to 2003, it was called "The New TNN." In 2003, the network rebranded as Spike TV and pivoted from country themed TV shows to men's programming. In 2006 the network dropped the "TV" from its name and became known simply as Spike. Then, finally, someone in Hollywood came to their senses, and, in 2018, the network became known as The Paramount Network.

3. The Show Shoots in Several States -- and NOT Wyoming

Despite the majority of Yellowstone National Park being in Wyoming, there is a small percentage that is in Montana where the show is based. Shooting locations include parts of Montana as well as Utah. Some filming locations include Park City, Utah, the Chief Joseph Ranch in Montana, and Darby, Montana, according to IMDb.

4. Its Stars Have Worked Together Before

Before appearing together in Yellowstone, Wes Bentley and Danny Huston previously appeared together in season four of American Horror Story.

Dave Annabel and Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on the show, also previously appeared together in the show Brothers and Sisters.

Meanwhile, Yellowstone lead and Oscar-winner Kevin Costner, who plays John Dutton on the show, and Ian Bohen, had already done another western together. They both appeared in the 1994 film Wyatt Earp. Not only that, but they played the same character. Costner was the titular lead in the movie while Bohen played the younger version of Wyatt Earp.

5. They Have Super Hero Alums

Both Danny Huston and Kevin Costner have been in DC Universe superhero movies. Danny Huston appeared as the antagonist in the first Wonder Woman film while Kevin Costner played Superman's adoptive father, Jonathan Kent, in Man of Steel.

6. Creator Taylor Sheridan used his childhood to inspire the show

Well, kind of. Sheridan is best known for portraying the role of David Hale on the FX show, Sons of Anarchy. He became sick of acting and decided to start writing scripts. He had grown up in rural areas of Montana and Texas and used that as his inspiration to create the series.

7. The show was a first for the Paramount Network

The network decided to take a chance on Sheridan's show, and it became the very first scripted series on the newly branded network. The started with an initial order of 10 episodes and grew from there based on the show's popularity.

Paramount Network Kent Alterman told Deadline that Yellowstone is a cornerstone of the network.

"We really want things to be cinematic with really great storytelling and have complex, nuanced, complicated characters where the setting is almost like a prime character of the whole piece," Alterman said. "The best example of that is Yellowstone. It's very cinematic. It has a movie star in Kevin Costner. It's got really deep, rich, complicated characters, the great interpersonal family relationships, and it can just keep exploring a lot of different stories with those characters."

8. The show features a country singer

Singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham plays Walker, an ex-con ranch hand. In a 2019 interview with Wide Open Country, Bingham explained that he was contacted directly by show creator Taylor Sheridan.

"I met the writer, Taylor Sheridan, when he was working on the project. He initially contacted me about working on the project and maybe just writing some songs for the show. Once we met and started hanging out, he found out I grew up riding horses -- my family ranched out in New Mexico -- so I grew up doing a lot of that kind of cowboy stuff. So he said 'Well, I oughta just write you a part in the show.' He said 'I'll just write something small' (and said) 'If you do good, I'll keep you in there and if you suck we'll just kill you off,'" Bingham said, laughing.