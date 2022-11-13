Yellowstone fans rejoice because the beloved western drama is officially back on the Paramount Network for another round of episodes, and this might be the most exciting season yet. Your favorite Dutton family members are back for more drama as they do whatever it takes to maintain their family's legacy -- a massive ranch in Montana that just so happens to rival the size of the state of Rhode Island. There's action, romance, tragedy, and a few laughs, so it's no wonder Yellowstone has managed to become one of the most popular shows on television over the past four seasons. Series creator Taylor Sheridan not only masterfully built this world, but really helped create a new sense of excitement around westerns in general, and it seems like every other network wants a piece of his success. Though there are plenty of shows like Yellowstone, nothing beats the real thing.

Yellowstone Season 5 is largely picking up where Season 4 left off. All major members of the Dutton clan are back, ranging from John to his kids Beth, Jamie and Kayce. In addition to some exciting new cast members, other familiar faces are getting a bump up from recurring character to series regular so we'll be getting to know some characters on a deeper level in season 5.

Here's a character guide to everyone you can expect to see throughout the new season of Yellowstone.

Kevin Costner - John Dutton

Actor Kevin Costner returns as the patriarch of the Duttons, John Dutton. This rancher may be part of a family that's all over the place, but the Yellowstone Ranch is massively important to him. He's always working to keep his and his family's land safe, and he'll return to do much the same this season. This time...as Montana's new governor. Costner is an executive producer on the series and is known for movie favorites like Field of Dreams and Waterworld.

Kelly Reilly - Beth Dutton

Kelly Reilly is Beth Dutton, a surly and cutthroat businesswoman who'd do anything to help father John keep the ranch safe from outside forces. She's back with Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) at her side, and we're in for an interesting series of events this round. In real life, you've likely seen Reilly on series like HBO's True Detective and films like Flight.

Luke Grimes - Kayce Dutton

Luke Grimes is John Dutton's somewhat estranged son Kayce Dutton, and next in line to take over the ranch. After living with his wife at Broken Rock Reservation, he later moved with his wife back to the Dutton ranch. Previously, Grimes appeared in movies like Fifty Shades of Grey and American Sniper. This season Kayce and Monica are back on the reservation yet again with their son Tate with another baby on the way.

Wes Bentley - Jamie Dutton

Wes Bentley is Jamie Dutton, the least like the rest of his family. He's a lawyer, and has little in common with the rest of the Duttons. Could be because he was adopted? All he wants is his dad's approval, and he's tried desperately to get it. Outside of Yellowstone, Bentley has appeared in films like The Hunger Games and in starring roles on shows like American Horror Story.

Cole Hauser - Rip Wheeler

Cole Hauser is fan-favorite ranch employee Rip Wheeler who is now husband of Beth Dutton. He's not shy about his love for the Dutton family, and he's a real ride or die friend. Something big could be happening to his character, but he's teased that it's likely not death. You may have seen Hauser before in films like Good Will Hunting or Dazed and Confused.

Jefferson White - Jimmy Hurdstrom

Jefferson White made his way into fans' hearts by taking on the role of Jimmy Hurdstrom, a cowboy who's captured hearts left and right. There were some rumblings about whether he'd return for Season 5, and now that he's been confirmed to be back, Jimmy fans have plenty to talk about. White has also appeared in projects like No Future and God's Country.

Kelsey Asbille - Monica Long Dutton

Monica Dutton, Kayce's wife, is portrayed by Kelsey Asbille. Caught in the middle of a struggle with her Native American heritage and the Duttons' family ties, she's often finding herself in difficult situations related to being at odds with those two identities.

Gil Birmingham - Chief Thomas Rainwater

Gil Birmingham is Thomas Rainwater, the chief of Broken Rock. He has a strong sense of duty to his ancestors and as such is working to reclaim the land surrounding the Dutton ranch. You may recognize Gil from the Twilight films or NCIS: LA.

Brecken Merrill - Tate Dutton

Brecken Merrill is a 14-year-old actor who appears as Tate Dutton, Kayce and Monica's son. He's been dreaming of becoming a cowboy for a long time. He's scrappy, with an attitude to match, and has made it through his fair share of trauma over the course of the show's four seasons. Before Yellowstone, he appeared on This Is Us and We All Got Up to Dance.

Ian Bohen - Ryan

Ian Bohen is livestock agent and bunkhouse boy Ryan, and he's the go-to guy for everything anyone needs to know about life on the Yellowstone ranch. He's also been seen in Little Women and Teen Wolf.

Denim Richards - Colby

Denim Richards is the affable cowboy Colby, who likes Teeter just as much as she likes him, but the pair are too stubborn to admit it. Until they finally decided to become the couple fans didn't know they needed to root for. Denim has appeared in series like Good Trouble and Good Luck Charlie.

Jennifer Landon - Teeter

Jennifer Landon plays the pink-haired cowgirl who joined the Dutton Ranch as one of their most valuable employees in Season 3. Speaking with a thick Texan accent, she's close with Colby, and she won't just let anything slide. Landon is also known for her work in As the World Turns outside of Yellowstone as well as being the daughter of beloved TV actor Michael Landon.

Wendy Moniz - Gov. Lynelle Perry

Wendy Moniz is Governor Lynelle Perry, who has a romantic interest in John Dutton, but a mysterious aura around her that all but ensures no one gets too close. She'll be appearing again this season as she furthers her career looking to join the Senate. Moniz has been just about everywhere on TV, from Nash Bridges to House of Cards.

Finn Little - Carter

Finn Little brings a wealth of acting experience to his role as the young cowboy Carter who Beth brings home in season 4. He's returning for Season 5, and we'll hopefully be seeing a little more of him soon enough. Outside of Yellowstone, he's appeared in Angel of Mine and Those Who Wish Me Dead.

Ryan Bingham - Walker

Ryan Bingham brings former prisoner Walker to life in Yellowstone. This ex-felon become a hired ranch hand for Yellowstone and was branded at the end of the first season. Bingham is a singer-songwriter and actor who's appeared in films like Hostiles and Jackie & Ryan.

Mo Brings Plenty - Mo

Mo Brings Plenty is chief Thomas Rainwater's driver, so we'll be saying hello to him again soon, but this time as a series regular. Outside of Yellowstone, he's appeared in films like The Revenant and Cowboys & Aliens.

Katherine Cunningham - Christina

Katherine Cunningham plays Christina, Jamie Dutton's campaign manager, when he participated in the race to become the new Montana Attorney General. She's also Jamie's ex-girlfriend that had his baby so that should be an interesting storyline in the new season. Cunningham has appeared in other series like NCIS, Condor, and Mind Games.

Jacki Weaver - Caroline Warner

Jacki Weaver is the unkind Caroline Warner, the CEO of Market Equities. She's working to dismantle the ranch, no matter what that means she has to do. Weaver joined Yellowstone in Season 4, but before that, she appeared in Silver Linings Playbook and other movies and series.

Forrie J. Smith - Lloyd Pierce

Forrie J. Smith brings the ranch hand Lloyd Pierce to life. He's close to Rip Wheeler and helps tidy up loose ends at Yellowstone, doing whatever he can so the Duttons stay afloat. Smith is actually a cowboy in real life, and Yellowstone is his first acting role outside of his previous Western stuntman work.

Kathryn Kelly - Emily

Kathryn Kelly plays newcomer Emily in Yellowstone, Jimmy's new love interest at the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas. Now that Jimmy's back, it looks like we'll be learning more about her since they moved down to Texas together at the end of last season. She's starred in series like Cheat, Class, and Bloods.

Kai Caster - Rowdy

Kai Caster will make his Yellowstone debut in Season 5 as Rowdy, a younger cowboy who we don't really know that much about yet. Previously, however, he appeared in shows like The Baxters and American Horror Story.

Lilli Kay - Clara Brewer

Lilli Kay is entering Season 5 as Clara Brewer, assistant to the Dutton family. As she takes on a variety of tasks to assist the family, she'll also likely get involved with more than a few entanglements. In real life, she's had roles in Rustin and Your Honor.

Dawn Olivieri - Sarah Atwood

Dawn Olivieri first appeared in the prequel series 1883, but now she's coming to Yellowstone as Sarah Atwood, a businesswoman we'll get to know well in Season 5 who apparently will give Beth Dutton a run for her money. Olivieri previously appeared in shows like Heroes and House of Lies.

Lainey Wilson - Abby

Lainey Wilson is a country singer who's taking on the role of a musician named Abby in Yellowstone as well. You may have heard her new song, "Heart Like a Truck" ahead of her acting debut. Not to mention her recent win as Female Vocalist of the Year at the CMA Awards.

Orli Gottesman - Halie

Orli Gottesman is joining the Yellowstone Season 5 cast as Halie, a fun girl who Carter opens up to. She might be a more important character than we know so far as she'll work with Carter to bring him more out of his shell. Outside of Yellowstone, Gottesman is a model and has appeared in Adeline and 1-800-Hot-Nite.

Piper Perabo - Summer Higgins

Piper Perabo is an animal activist and tough-as-nails customer Summer Higgins. You've likely already read about the very uncomfortable breakfast scene she appeared in, but we'll probably be seeing a lot more of her soon as Perabo teased that things might heat up between her and John Dutton. Perabo has appeared in movies like Coyote Ugly and The Prestige.

Josh Lucas - Young John Dutton

Josh Lucas has been in Yellowstone to portray a young John Dutton whenever the need has arisen. Elsewhere, he's appeared in films like A Beautiful Mind and Ford v Ferrari. Fans were definitely excited to hear that season 5 is bringing back more of these interesting flashback scenes as Lucas has pretty much nailed portraying a young Kevin Costner.

Kylie Rogers - Young Beth Dutton

Kylie Rogers appears in Yellowstone as Young Beth Dutton. Rogers is an actress who's had her fair share of roles in shows like Days of Our Lives and Private Practice as well as films like Miracles from Heaven.

Kyle Red Silverstein - Young Rip Wheeler

Kyle Red Silverstein has brought the young Rip Wheeler to life on several occasions to really give fans an inside look at how Beth and Rip first started. Otherwise, he's appeared in series like Grey's Anatomy and films like Blended.

