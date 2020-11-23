Where to Watch 'Yellowstone': How to View all 3 Seasons of the Hit Western Series

Whether you've never seen the hit series Yellowstone or you just watch to binge-watch it all over again, you're in luck. Even if you don't have cable, you can still watch the Paramount Network western.

Where to Watch Yellowstone

If you want to catch up on the hit series, starring Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes and Kelly Reilly, you can stream the western drama on NBC's streaming service, Peacock. The first season is available for free, while seasons 2 and 3 are available for a premium subscription to Peacock (available for only $4.99 a month). You can even sign up for a 7-day free trial. That's a week's worth of the Dutton family all for free!

Yellowstone is not currently streaming on Netflix, Hulu or AppleTV+.

You can also purchase previously aired episodes on Amazon. Seasons 1-3 will be available on DVD in a limited-edition gift set on Dec. 8!

Don't have cable? Affordable streaming services such as Philo, Sling and fuboTV offer the Paramount Network.

Paramount recently aired all three seasons in a marathon dubbed the Every Episode Feast on Saturday, Nov. 21 and Sunday Nov. 22. In addition to the marathon, Dutton family cook and real life Yellowstone head of craft service Gabriel "Gator" Guilbeau was on hand to show how he's preparing a Thanksgiving feast for cast and crew on-set.

Yellowstone season 4 is currently being filmed. The Paramount Network is currently hiring extras in Montana. Check their Facebook page and website for updated rules and regulations they will be following on the set, including regular COVID testing. They also provide information about the required hours and expected pay.

Taylor Sheridan told Deadline that he's working with the governor of Montana to make sure that they are careful filming the new season during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm fortunate that this show shoots on a ranch in Montana. We're going to shoot exclusively there this year, or in and around it. So we've got the crew and the cast up there, and it's in an area of the state that has no active cases now. As long as we're very careful to not bring any in...so once we're there, we'll be very cautious about how we move."

Can't get enough of Yellowstone and the Dutton family? Check out this sweet, romantic video of fan favorites Beth and Rip.