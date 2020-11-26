One of the best parts of Yellowstone -- aside from those steamy Beth and Rip moments -- is the Paramount Network series' music. Music supervisor Andrea Von Foerster selects some of the best country music and Americana songs to capture the spirit of the show, which stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, a Montana rancher trying to hold on to one of the biggest cattle ranches in the U.S. The show, created by Taylor Sheridan, is gritty, sexy, heartbreaking and edge-of-your-seat thrilling and, fittingly, so is its music.

Read below to check out some of our favorite songs from the Yellowstone soundtrack.

"Tennessee Whiskey," Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton's soulful, sultry cover of a George Jones tune (written by Dean Dillon) plays as the fierce Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) drinks at a bar. Does it get better than Chris Stapleton and Beth Dutton? We think not.

"Goodbye Yesterday," Billy Joe Shaver

This stunning tune from the late Billy Joe Shaver's Highway of Life is featured on Yellowstone during a scene where Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) reads to his son and John Dutton visits a gravesite.

"Slow Burn," Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves' "Slow Burn," from her 2018 album Golden Hour, plays during a love scene between Kayce Dutton and his wife Monica.

"Working Overtime," Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson's "Workin' Overtime" plays during a very memorable scene in which Kayce and Rip let a bull loose in a bar. Wilson's song "Small Town, Girl" was also featured during the season 3 finale.

The singer-songwriter says the show's setting reminds her of her own upbringing.

"I can't say enough about Taylor Sheridan, his work, and the way he supports and champions music alongside his projects. What he's created with the show Yellowstone is something special," Wilson said in a press release. "I grew up in the rodeo world and my Daddy was a horse trader alongside being a farmer. My parents put me on a horse before I could walk. So when I sit down to watch this show, it reminds me so much of my childhood and the cowboy that raised me. The show is full of characters who stand up for what they believe in and strive for good character - two things I think a man surely oughta know."

"Long Hot Summer Day," Turnpike Troubadours

The Turnpike Troubadours' cover of John Hartford's "Long Hot Summer Day" is featured in the first episode of season 2.

"Under Your Influence," Honey County

Country band Honey County have been featured on the television series twice. Their songs "Under Your Influence," featuring Spencer Crandall, and "Cigarette" have both been featured on the show.

"What Cowboys Do," Casey Donahew

Texas country artist Casey Donahew's "What Cowboys Do" plays in season 3 during a scene at a rodeo arena. This one could be Rip Wheeler's theme song.

"Bad News," Whitey Morgan and The 78s

Outlaw country band Whitey Morgan and the 78s' cover of Johnny Cash's "Bad News" is the perfect addition to a series featuring a tough-talking ranching family.

"Nose to the Grindstone," Tyler Childers

Tyler Childers' "Nose to the Grindstone" was featured in episode 5 of season 2 during a flashback of a young Rip working on the ranch while Beth tries to get him to notice her.

"Lady May," Tyler Childers

Yellowstone and Tyler Childers are a perfect match. The most memorable use of Childers' music is the scene where Beth and Rip dance to the song while alone on the Dutton ranch. We're still swooning.

"Stone," Whiskey Myers

Texas southern rock band Whiskey Myers appear in the series as a rowdy bar band. They even released a Yellowstone movie video for their song "Stone."

"Bread and Water," Ryan Bingham

No country artist has been featured on Yellowstone more than Ryan Bingham. Thats because the talented singer-songwriter, who won an Academy Award for best original song for "The Weary Kind" from Crazy Heart, portrays the ex-con turned rancher Walker, who frequently serenades the bunkhouse with his tunes.

Bingham says he landed the part after meeting show creator Tyler Sheridan.

"I met the writer, Taylor Sheridan, when he was working on the project. He initially contacted me about working on the project and maybe just writing some songs for the show. Once we met and started hanging out, he found out I grew up riding horses -- my family ranched out in New Mexico -- so I grew up doing a lot of that kind of cowboy stuff. So he said 'Well, I oughta just write you a part in the show.' He said 'I'll just write something small' (and said) 'If you do good, I'll keep you in there and if you suck we'll just kill you off,'" Bingham told Wide Open Country in 2018.

"Sleeping Dogs," Blackberry Smoke

Atlanta, Georgia rock band Blackberry Smoke's "Sleeping Dogs" is featured in the second episode of season 3.

"Last of My Kind," Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit's "Last of My Kind" is featured in the season 2 episode "Only Devils Left."

"Trouble About My Soul," The Trishas

The Trishas' rendition of "Trouble About My Soul" is featured at the end of the pilot episode. The song is featured on the band's 2010 album They Call Us the Trishas.

"Dreams and Gasoline," Rob Baird

Rob Baird's "Dreams and Gasoline" from his album I Swear it's the Truth was featured in the season 2 episode Enemies by Monday.

"Dead Man's Curve," Brothers Osborne

Country duo Brothers Osborne's "Dead Man's Curve" appears in the tenth episode of season 3.

"Sleeping on the Blacktop," Colter Wall

Colter Wall's gritty western saga "Sleeping on the Blacktop" is the perfect match for Yellowstone. The song is also featured in Taylor Sheridan's 2016 film Hell or High Water.

"Daddy Doesn't Pray Anymore," Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton's "Daddy Doesn't Pray Anymore" is featured during an emotional moment in season 2, episode 10 "Sins of the Father," when John Dutton spends time outdoors with his father.

Yellowstone Theme Song

Yellowstone just wouldn't be the same without Brian Tyler's gorgeous, sweeping theme song.

