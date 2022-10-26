Yellowstone fans are in for quite a treat. If you enjoyed watching the Dutton family origin story on the prequel series 1883, Paramount+ is continuing to expand the Yellowstone universe. They've announced a second prequel series that will take us to another monumental time in history and the Dutton lineage. This means at least three spinoffs are currently in the works in the world of Yellowstone, which is exciting news for fans. Creator Taylor Sheridan is at it again, so we know this new series will be equally full of drama, action, and romance.

What is the plot of 1923?

Initially, the latest Yellowstone prequel was set to be titled 1932, which would "follow a new generation of Duttons during the time of Western expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression." This has been revised to 1923, telling the story of the Duttons as they endure a historic drought, the prohibition, cattle theft, and the Great Depression in Montana, which preceded the rest of the country. The series will also address the ending of World War I in 1918, a few years prior. 1923 will be executive produced by creator Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson.

When will 1923 air?

The highly anticipated new series is set to debut on Paramount's streaming network in December 2022. Deadline reports that Taylor Sheridan has decided to spread the series into two seasons in order to fully capture all aspects of the story. Negotiations are currently underway with the cast to come back to film season 2. Each season will consist of 8 episodes.

Where is 1923 filming?

Production is currently underway up in Montana! Most likely taking over the Yellowstone set after filming for season 5 wrapped. According to Deadline, the series is also filming in South Africa, Tanzania, and Malta.

The Cast

The biggest news came when Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren signed on to star in the upcoming series. Additional cast members have subsequently been announced on Variety and Deadline:

Harrison Ford - Jacob Dutton, the head of the Yellowstone ranch and brother of James Dutton (Tim McGraw from 1883)

Helen Mirren - Cara Dutton, the wife to Jacob Dutton and family matriarch

Darren Mann - Jack Dutton, John Dutton Sr.'s son and great-nephew to Jacob Dutton. He is described as "a dedicated rancher who is deeply loyal to his family."

Jennifer Ehle - Sister Mary O'Connor, an Irish nun that teaches at the School For American Indians in Montana

Jerome Flynn - Banner Creighton, a hard-headed Scottish brogue and the leader of the local sheep men

Michelle Randolph - Elizabeth Strafford, a "feisty and capable young woman set to marry into the Dutton family."

James Badge Dale - John Dutton Sr., the oldest nephew and right-hand man of Jacob Dutton

Marley Shelton - Emma Dutton, the dutiful wife of John Dutton Sr. and the mother of Jack Dutton

Brandon Sklenar - Spencer Dutton, the younger brother of John Dutton who fought in WWI

Timothy Dalton - Donald Whitfield, a powerful, self-confident man who reeks of wealth and the lack of empathy it requires to attain it. He is intimidating and nefarious and is used to getting what he wants.

Sebastian Roché - character information TBD

Robert Patrick - Sheriff William McDowell, a friend of the Dutton family

Brian Geraghty - Zane, a "fiercely loyal" ranch foreman

Aminah Nieves - Teonna Rainwater, a young woman at a government residential boarding school

Julia Schlaepfer - Alexandra, a British woman who meets one of the Duttons abroad

