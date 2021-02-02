In season 3, Yellowstone shook up the bunkhouse with the addition of the rough and daring new ranch hand, Teeter, played by actress Jennifer Landon. Landon was definitely ready for the challenges she would face working on the Dutton family ranch; she had been trained on soap operas after all, which are basically a boot camp for actors.

As the daughter of the beloved TV actor Michael Landon, Landon was destined to end up a TV star. She grew up in the prestigious Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California and her first acting gig was playing a little girl on her father's show Highway to Heaven after he had already made a name for himself starring in Little House On The Prairie and Bonanza. Though her father passed away when she was only eight years old, she continued acting. She even studied at the prestigious New York University in New York City before returning to make a name for herself in Hollywood.

Landon went on to win three consecutive Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Gwen Norbeck Munson in the CBS soap As The World Turns. She also went on to play Heather Stevens on The Young and the Restless and made appearances on House, Days of Our Lives, Banshee, Chicago Med, and Animal Kingdom.

But there is no doubt that Landon will be known for her current role on the Paramount Network's hit TV show Yellowstone opposite incredible actors, such as Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser. Teeter was a quick fan favorite as soon as she first appeared on the Dutton Ranch. As Landon tells Decider, it's unclear if she'll ever top the role.

"Yellowstone's amazing. I'm a lunchbox actor. Each job is a job fought for and a job got. So after all that hard work, to get something like Yellowstone and to get to work Taylor Sheridan, who I have tremendous respect for, and with actors of this caliber, it's a no-brainer. Plus, I don't know if I'll ever audition for a part as cool as Teeter for the rest of my life. And I'm kind of okay with that."

Teeter's character offered a powerful addition to Yellowstone Season 3's cast. Landon explains that when she first auditioned for the role, she used chewing gum as dip, which got added to the character's storyline on the show.

"Teeter is gender defying in a lot of ways. The pink hair was in the character description based on somebody Taylor knows. What wasn't in the character description was dipping tobacco. When I auditioned for the role, I used chewing gum as a substitute for dip and wore a baseball cap."

Unfortunately, Landon didn't get to learn the ways of the west at "cowboy camp" like most of her castmates, but that didn't stop creator Taylor Sheridan from getting her adequate training before (quite literally) throwing her out there with horses and cows.

"Since I joined in episode two, I did not have the luxury of going to the wonderful cowboy camp. Taylor hooked me up with his horse guy out in L.A. Then, when I got out to set, I worked with one of our wranglers, and she got me somewhat comfortable on a horse. I was on a real roping horse! It was a quick learning curve, but the days that I learned the most oddly were the days that you're on set and they yell, "Action," and you just have to go and there's no thinking about it anymore. You're like, "I need to keep this job," and so you just go."

This article was originally published in 2020.