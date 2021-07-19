Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) Confirms 'Yellowstone' Season 5 is Happening

Yellowstone season 4 is set to premiere this fall and fans are going wild with anticipation over the popular TV series finally coming back to the Paramount Network. While we don't have a specific release date yet, we know it's at least coming at some point in the next few months. According to Cole Hauser, the actor who plays the beloved Rip Wheeler on the show, creator Taylor Sheridan is already working on season 5. After what we went through waiting for news on the latest new season, it's a relief for Yellowstone fans to know that the Dutton family and all of their drama will be coming back for at least one more season!

"Taylor's working on it right now and I think we will be back sometime in July," Hauser explained in a recent interview with Kathryn Hall.

"I'm looking forward to getting back to Montana...I mean, season 5 is going to be wonderful. The way we ended season 4, I can't give too much away, but the way season 4 ends I think the audience...I think you'll be happily surprised with a lot of things."

Well, that's cryptic! The one exciting spoiler that Hauser unintentionally revealed is that he would be coming back for the fifth season...so rest easy knowing that one of the best cast members on the show isn't going anywhere just yet. It's unclear what the future holds for some of the other series regulars though like Kevin Costner (John Dutton), Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Gil Birmingham (Chief Thomas Rainwater), Jefferson White (Jimmy Hurdstrom) and Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton). We also have the new cast members we met in season 3 like Josh Holloway as well as the latest additions that were announced for the fourth season -- Jacki Weaver, Piper Perabo, Kathryn Kelly, and Finn Little. Whatever the future holds for Yellowstone Ranch, we feel confident that Taylor Sheridan will masterfully handle the storyline.

Following the dramatic season 3 cliffhanger of a finale, Sheridan told Deadline that there's a possibility that the show would end after six seasons. He also suggests that Yellowstone season 5 could be the final season...we just don't know yet.

"Well, I know how it ends. I know how the series ends, and you have to move in a straight line toward that end. You can't walk in circles, waiting to get there, because the show will stagnate. So, you have to keep moving forward, and there have to be consequences in the world, and there has to be an evolution toward a conclusion. Can that be another two seasons beyond this? It could."

"I don't see this as a procedural show. So, it's not something that we could extend indefinitely. I don't think anyone would want to do that; you'd cheapen the product. I haven't had that conversation with the network or the studio yet. I'm sure it's coming, but I would think that you would want this to end on an upswing as opposed to a plateau or a descent."

As much as we don't ever want the TV show to end, his logic makes sense. You don't want to keep the story going unnecessarily because we want to see the characters have a strong finish. Hopefully, we'll get more information on what the future holds once the season 5 premiere date is released!