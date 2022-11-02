Who Plays Young Beth Dutton on 'Yellowstone'? Kylie Rogers Channels the Cutthroat Businesswoman's Younger Self

Kylie Rogers portrays the younger version of the ruthless Beth Dutton on the Paramount Network's massively popular Western series Yellowstone. After giving viewers a glimpse into Beth's earlier years in season 1, Rogers has been seen as an adolescent Beth several times, and it looks as if she'll continue to portray the character's younger self -- which makes her indispensable to the series, as the legendary Dutton has several important flashbacks.

Though Rogers plays such an iconic character during some of the most pivotal moments of Beth's life, she's been relatively quiet in the media about her role. In fact, she's said very little about her acting career over the years, despite getting an early start. Fans are likely eager to know a little more about Rogers and her career, and what's led her to become the younger face of Beth Dutton, one of the most divisive -- and popular -- characters in the whole of Yellowstone.

Who is Kylie Rogers?

Kylie Anne Rogers is an American actress who's best known for her role as Minx Lawrence in the ABC sci-fi drama The Whispers. Of course, now that she's known as young Beth Dutton, that's likely going to change.

The Houston, Texas, native got her first professional acting role at just 8 years old in 2012 as Maya in the short film Forsake Me Not. From there, she and her family were Hollywood-bound as she made her way through a variety of TV shows, including the seminal soap opera Days of Our Lives and Private Practice, also in 2012.

Here's where you've seen Kylie Rogers before

Beyond smaller TV roles in additional series including Mob City as Peggy O'Donnell and made-for-TV movies such as The Gates and The List, Rogers eventually got her first major film role in 2014 as Sunshine in Space Station 76. She starred alongside names such as Patrick Wilson, Liv Tyler, Jerry O'Connell, Matthew Morrison and Keir Dullea in this R-rated vision of a 1970s-tinged future.

After appearing in Space Station 76, Rogers moved on to another major film role in 2015's Mojave as Sophie, the daughter of a successful Hollywood film director named Tom (Garrett Hedlund). Rogers acted alongside Oscar Isaac, Mark Wahlberg and Walton Goggins in Mojave, adding more valuable acting experience to her resume.

Rogers has always been in more adult roles ever since she began her career, and her string of more-mature dramas continued when she starred opposite Jaime Pressly in 2014's Finders Keepers. This horror movie placed Rogers in the spotlight as she portrayed Claire Simon, the daughter of Pressly's Alyson Simon, who slowly became obsessed with an evil doll found in their new home left by the previous occupants.

Rogers made appearances on TV shows across every major network throughout the following years. She finally nabbed The Whispers in 2015 when she portrayed Minx Lawrence, perhaps her most well-known role thus far. Lawrence was the daughter of Wes and Lena Lawrence -- a happy-go-lucky 8-year-old who befriends an alien named Drill, who only speaks to children and has them participate in his "games." The Whispers only lasted for one season on ABC, but it landed Rogers plenty of visibility, and she was beloved as Lawrence.

Working with Jennifer Garner

The young Rogers continued her rise to stardom with an appearance in 2016's Easter film Miracles from Heaven, in which she portrayed Anna Beam opposite Jennifer Garner as Christy Beam. In this role, she acted alongside Queen Latifah, John Carroll Lynch and future Virgin River star Martin Henderson.

It was a steep departure from Rogers' previous roles, as she portrayed a 10-year-old who's suddenly diagnosed with a rare, incurable disease. As many interviewers noted, Beam had a much different personality from Rogers' bubbly, happy exterior, and they wondered how Rogers prepared for a darker role like this one.

"Just reading the script, and I got to meet the actual Annabel Beam, which was really cool, so that kind of got me into character," Rogers told YouTube channel ScreenSlam in an interview opposite Garner.

"I think when you're so young (and Kylie's just a little piece of talent that happens to live in this human body) -- I don't think that there's the same kind of thought and process," Garner said. "It's the purest form of acting when it's done the way that she does it, and it's very hard to hold on to as adults."

Yellowstone and other notable roles

After appearing in a few more TV shows and made-for-TV movies, Rogers landed another lengthy role as Izzy Lisko in Home Before Dark. Having grown a bit older by this time, it was Rogers' turn to play an older sister instead of a young girl, and she appeared as the sibling of Brooklynn Prince's Hilde Lisko. This mystery-drama followed Hilde, who moved from Brooklyn to a small coastal town to unearth the threads behind a cold case that everyone in town seemed happy with burying.

After Home Before Dark, Rogers starred in 2022's remake of Cheaper by the Dozen as Ella while continuing her appearances in Yellowstone, which kicked off in 2018. Since then, Rogers has been ensuring we know all about what young Beth Dutton was like and walking us through some of her most intriguing moments.

Outside of acting, Rogers tends to keep to herself on social media, though she often posts photos of herself in a variety of fashionable outfits on her Instagram account. It seems that she's likely too busy racking up new roles and not focusing on what happens online to really interact too much beyond the occasional interview.

The proof is in the pudding. While cast in Yellowstone as young Beth Dutton, Rogers also snagged two more projects: the upcoming Disappointment Blvd., which is set for a 2023 release, and Landscape with Invisible Hand, which has yet to be dated for release.

Rogers is a multifaceted actress who's skyrocketed to stardom over the years. She's proved herself to be a fantastic actress across a variety of genres, and she's quickly become a beloved part of Yellowstone as well. It should be interesting to see where she goes next, and where she goes when she's no longer giving Beth Dutton a series of flashbacks.

