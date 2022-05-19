Yellowstone may be a serious show, but the bunkhouse boys sure seem to have some fun. While John Dutton technically runs the show, it's the ranch hands who get their hands dirty on and off the Yellowstone Ranch. The group adds some needed humor from time to time, giving us a glimpse of what hard work it takes to manage the massive Dutton property. While we love everyone, one of the most trusted hands is Ryan. He's been at the ranch for years, also working as a livestock agent under John and Kayce, helping protect the Duttons' secrets and surrounding Montana ranchers.

Here are 5 things you didn't know about Ian Bohen, Yellowstone's trusty ranch hand Ryan.

He's been on some pretty big TV shows

Ian Bohen is one of those guys you've seen in nearly everything on TV. He was in a couple of episodes of Mad Men, played Peter Hale on Teen Wolf, and is recognizable from Superman & Lois, Chicago P.D. and more.

He's worked with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan more than once

Starting back with Sheridan's lesser-recognized directorial debut, Bohen appeared in the horror film Vile. After Sheridan started writing and directing his own films down the line, he cast the California native in Wind River before bringing him in as Ryan on Yellowstone.

Bohen explained in an interview with Pop Culturalist that it's been really exciting being in Sheridan's orbit for his many projects.

"In this business, commonly people say it's who you know, and it's a bit wrong. It's actually who knows you. Like anything else, you want to work with people that you enjoy, you get along with, and you can collaborate with. You look forward to going back to work with them. So to have people that will say "yeah, I want this guy on my team" feels great. It's good for everything that we make, and I hope to continue it. It's been a huge advantage, and I hope to continue it."

He appeared as a young Kevin Costner in the movie Wyatt Earp

That's right, the hit Paramount Network series was not the first time Bohen got to share the screen with the one and only Costner. In the early '90s, Costner followed up his groundbreaking western Dances With Wolves with Wyatt Earp, which followed the legendary Wild West lawman's life and family through the historic shootout at the O.K. Corral. In the early years of the film, Bohen appeared as the young Earp. They never technically appeared in a scene together, but maybe they at least met before the Yellowstone set.

He wants a love interest for Ryan

In an interview with TV Insider, Bohen opened up about what he'd love to see down the line for his character. Based on the fight between Walker and Lloyd, it seems like love in the bunkhouse leads to some seriously juicy drama. We fully support his desire for Ryan to join in on the fun.

"I'd like to have a love interest and to watch him be a person detached from the ranch and not just an arm of that entity. Who is he as a man? How does he talk to people and what does he want and think about as opposed to just sort of a soldier? That would be interesting to me, and I hope I get a chance to look into that."

He had experience working on a ranch before Yellowstone

In an interview with Vegas Film Critic, Bohen explained that as a child, he spent summers out at his grandfather's ranch, where he learned all about riding horses and what it takes to be a real ranch hand.

"I was fortunate, my grandfather had a livestock ranch in Wisconsin. So, I would spend my summers there months at a time from probably when I was eight or nine," said Bohen.

"So, I've been riding since then. You know, I'm very comfortable on a horse. I learned how to team rope with my uncle years ago in Montana, oddly. And that was something we were asked to do here [on Yellowstone]. So, it was very convenient not to have to teach me some of those things."

