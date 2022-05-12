As the most popular western series on television, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Yellowstone is a favorite among the country music crowd. It has a seriously incredible soundtrack and even has a real country singer as one of its stars -- Ryan Bingham. Though the addicting Paramount Network show does have an eclectic fan base ranging from Gen Z to folks who have followed Kevin Costner since the early days, it's fun to see how many celebrities love the series.

Just like us, there are some country stars out there who are big-time fans of the Dutton family saga, and they aren't ashamed to admit it. Here are 8 times that some of our favorite country singers proved their Yellowstone fandom.

Carrie Underwood

It's no secret that Carrie Underwood is a Yellowstone superfan. She's been known to tweet her frustrations following dramatic season finales and has even made some funny TikTok videos with her husband channeling her best Dutton ranch vibes. Recently, she was able to fangirl in person when Kelsey Asbille and Luke Grimes, Monica and Kayce Dutton on the series, were presenters at the ACM Awards. She was spotted having an animated conversation backstage with Asbille, who honestly looked just as excited to meet the country star.

Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean is such a big Yellowstone fan he made a music video that feels right out of the Montana ranch. Whether it was truly inspired by the series or not, we can't say, but when he promoted it to his fans on social media, he made sure to note the similarities.

"Any Yellowstone fans out there?! Go behind the scenes on the official music video set for my new single #TroubleWithAHeartbreak and check out the full video."

Lauren Alaina

When Lauren Alaina ran into Luke Grimes, who is currently working on his own country music career, at the Grand Ole Opry, like any good fan, she made sure to take a photo and document it on social media.

"Dutton get much better than running into Kayce at the [Grand Ole Opry]"

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Tim and Faith were such big fans of the series that they literally signed on to star in its prequel series 1883! They play the ancestors of Yellowstone's John Dutton (Kevin Costner) in a seriously fascinating origin story of how his family came to settle down on their Montana ranch.

Chris Lane

Chris Lane and his wife Lauren were such big fans of Yellowstone, they actually used the series as inspiration to name their baby boy. Dutton Walker got his name from the central family on the show and the ranch hand Walker, played by Ryan Bingham.

"You can take one guess where we got that from, is from the TV show Yellowstone," Lane told PopCulture.com of the name choice. "And we really love the name a lot...I know it's a little different, but I think it's pretty cool."

Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson is one of the many incredible singers whose music is featured on the Yellowstone soundtrack. Wilson told us that it was a really exciting moment for her because of how much she loved the series.

"I am honored to have my songs featured in Yellowstone. I grew up on the back of a horse and my sister and I were PRCA rodeo flag girls, so it feels extra special to be included in the coolest/most popular cowboy show of all time. As a songwriter, you dream about driving down the road and hearing your song on the radio, but hearing it on one of your favorite tv shows? That is another level."

Hailey Whitters

Hailey Whitters is another artist whose music has been featured on Yellowstone, but she took it a step further. Following the news that Luke Grimes was working on a music career it was announced that Whitters recruited him for her album teaser. Maybe the two can collaborate on a song?

Midland

Like Carrie Underwood fangirling Kelsey Asbille, the boys of Midland could not keep their cool hanging out with Luke Grimes at the ACM Awards. Mark Wystrach and Cameron Duddy were spotted laughing and having a great conversation with Grimes on the ACM red carpet.

