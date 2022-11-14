Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western crime drama Wind River is getting a sequel. It's called Wind River: The Next Chapter, and it's set to begin production in January 2023.

Martin Sensmeier, who plays Sam in Yellowstone prequel series 1883, will return as Wind River native Chip Hanson. Though the original film was directed by Taylor Sheridan of Yellowstone fame, Kari Skogland (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) is taking on directing duties this time around. Aside from 1883, which Sheridan wrote and directed, Sensmeier has appeared in a wide variety of movies and TV shows over the course of his career, including Westworld and the more recent reboot of The Magnificent Seven.

Wind River: The Next Chapter takes place in a Wyoming Native American reservation -- the titular Wind River. A series of murders that occurred there have remained unsolved. To assist, the FBI hires Hanson's character, a new tracker for the U.S. Fish & Game Service, to crack the case. But that sets off a fight between the authorities with Hanson at the helm and a vigilante who happens to live at Wind River.

The original Wind River followed hunter Corey Lambert (Jeremy Renner) as he worked with FBI newcomer Jane Banner (Elizabeth Olsen) on a murder case at the same reservation. When it debuted, it opened to critical acclaim and holds a strong 88% rating at Rotten Tomatoes. Sheridan ended up bagging the award for Best Director with Wind River at the Cannes Film Festival and a slew of other nominations.

There's no word just yet on whether or not Renner or Olsen will reprise their roles in The Next Chapter. Given that this journey will feature Sensmeier as its leading man, it's likely this outing will be a little different, without the two stars in major roles. There's little news on what to expect from this new Wind River tale, but we should be seeing updates on their way soon as we inch closer toward 2023.

