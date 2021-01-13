Is Kevin Costner Leaving 'Yellowstone'? The Actor Responds to Question about John Dutton's Fate

For the past three seasons, viewers have gotten incredibly attached to the Paramount Network's hit TV show Yellowstone. But after that insane cliffhanger of a Yellowstone season 3 finale, we're all a little bit worried about what the future holds for the Dutton family. Warning, spoilers ahead!

Fans have already been freaking out about whether Kelly Reilly will be returning to her role of Beth Dutton since we last saw Beth getting caught in an explosion but we don't know if she survived. Alternatively, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) was attacked in his office by armed gunmen and the family patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) gets shot by an unknown assailant. Could it get any more stressful? The episode ended without any explanation but it does seem unlikely that creator Taylor Sheridan would kill off these three fan-favorite characters...right?

Wes Bentley, who plays Jamie Dutton on the series told EW that the dramatic finale was a good reset.

"As an audience, it feels like the board got wiped and we can write some new things on that board," Bentley explained. That's one way to look at things!

In recent breaking news, Costner has been incredibly cryptic about his character's future in interviews. When Good Day New York asked if his character would be leaving the popular show his answer couldn't have been vaguer.

"I can't say. There's an ending that you're gonna see, hopefully it's a powerful one for you," Costner said. "I try to make things and be a part of things that have a dramatic arc to them."

Thanks, Kevin. Based on his Instagram we at least know that he's been filming season 4 so he'll show up on Dutton Ranch in some capacity.

"It's hard to beat Montana in October. Easy to see why everyone wants a piece of #Yellowstone ranch!"

His advice to fans is even more confusing: "Just try to enjoy it right up to the end if you can."

Gossip Cop had previously reported that Costner was unhappy that filming moved from Utah to be exclusively in Montana, farther away from his family and home in Colorado. But since his family moved to Montana with him for filming, it seems very unlikely that he's going anywhere anytime soon. Costner's rep even corrected Gossip Cop saying that the actor was "very proud of Yellowstone" and any rumors of him being unhappy were completely false. This is good to hear because Montana is even farther from the actors based in Los Angeles. We're counting on an exciting season 4 this summer with all of our favorite characters back on Dutton Ranch!