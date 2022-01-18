A Complete Breakdown of The 'Yellowstone' and '1883' Dutton Family Tree

The Paramount Network's hit TV show Yellowstone has created an incredible world centered around the Dutton family and their fight to maintain their Montana ranch, the largest in the country. Yellowstone fans have gotten the chance to see how everything started with the new prequel series that follows the Duttons when they first settle down in the area. There are now so many Duttons we're following, it can be a bit hard to keep track.

Here's a full breakdown of the Dutton family tree.

Read More: 'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan's Movies, Ranked

James and Margaret Dutton

The Yellowstone prequel series 1883 introduced us to the original Dutton patriarch, James Dutton (Tim McGraw), and his wife Margaret (Faith Hill). Though it hasn't been specifically laid out, we can safely guess that James is meant to be the great-grandfather of Kevin Costner's John Dutton.

Elsa Dutton

Isabel May plays Elsa, the eldest child of James and Margaret in 1883.

John Dutton

The original John Dutton was just five years old when the Dutton family migrates from Texas to Montana to where they will eventually settle down on Yellowstone Ranch. Audie Rick plays the young John in 1883.

Spencer Dutton

The youngest child of James and Margaret has, so far, only been seen in flashback episodes in Yellowstone season 4. We have yet to meet Spencer in 1883 but have a feeling that we'll find out Margaret is expecting a child at some point during season 1.

John Dutton Sr

Dabney Coleman plays John Dutton (Costner)'s father in a flashback episode in Yellowstone season 2. While it gets a bit confusing with continuity that he's credited as being a 'Sr' and so is the young John Dutton we see in 1883, it makes sense if you dig a bit deeper. In some families, once the Sr passes away, the Jr will become the new Sr. This is most likely the way the Dutton family approaches passing down this family name because 1883's John wouldn't be the right age to be Kevin Costner's character's father.

Not much is known about John Dutton's mother or whether or not he had siblings...potentially this is something they'll dive into a bit more in future seasons.

John and Evelyn Dutton

Kevin Costner's John Dutton is the current patriarch of the Yellowstone Ranch. He had three children with his late with Evelyn, who passed away in an accident while riding horses with Beth and Kayce when they were children. The couple also adopted a baby who they raised as their own.

Beth Dutton

Beth (Kelly Reilly) is the only daughter of John and Evelyn and as of season four of Yellowstone, is married to ranch hand Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser). Though it is revealed that she is unable to have children of her own, Beth takes in 14-year-old orphan, Carter (Finn Little) whom she meets at the hospital at the beginning of season four. It's unclear if he'll officially become part of the family, but he does live in the big house at the ranch with Beth, Rip and John.

Kayce and Monica Dutton

Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) is the youngest of the Dutton children. He and his wife Monica Long (Kelsey Asbille) have one son, Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill), though it was announced in season four that Monica was pregnant with their second child. Kayce served in the military as a Navy SEAL and fell in love with Monica, a woman native to the nearby Broken Rock Indian Reservation.

Lee Dutton

The eldest child of Evelyn and John was played by Dave Annable. Sadly, Lee passed away in the first episode of Yellowstone. He was essentially John's number two man and was working towards eventually taking over running Yellowstone Ranch.

Jamie Dutton

Though raised by John and Evelyn Dutton, Jamie (Wes Bentley) was adopted as an infant. He joined the Dutton family so early in his life, for all intents and purposes he feels like a true member of the family. Despite all of the drama and occasional disagreements, John still does love him like he's his own son. Though their current relationship is unclear, Jamie has a son with his ex-girlfriend, Christina, who recently came back in the picture after Jamie distanced himself from the Duttons.

Phyllis and Garrett Randall

In season three, we find out that Jamie Dutton was adopted by the Dutton family. His father, Garrett Randall, actually killed Jamie's birth mother when Jamie was just a baby and served many years in prison.

Related Videos