Rita Wilson Will Appear on 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883'

The Paramount Network's Yellowstone prequel 1883 seems to get more star-studded every week. The Dutton family origin story stars Tim McGraw, his real-life wife Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, LaMonica Garrett, Billy Bob Thornton, and newcomer Isabel May. The series follows the Duttons traveling from Texas through the Great Plains up to the uncharted territory of Montana where they will eventually build the Yellowstone Ranch that Kevin Costner's John Dutton is so passionate about protecting on Yellowstone. Rita Wilson is set to appear on an upcoming episode of the already popular new series in a guest-starring role.

According to Variety, Wilson will play Carolyn, a storekeeper at Doan's Crossing who helps Margaret (Hill) decompress over some whiskey punch. The news comes after Wilson's husband Tom Hanks appeared in a cameo in the second episode of the prequel series. Hanks played Civil War general George Meade, who has a brief conversation with James Dutton (McGraw) after the Battle of Antietam.

McGraw and Hill have been friends with Hanks and Wilson for years. Wilson opened up about her friendship with Hill in a recent Instagram post where she shared that they first bonded at the People's Choice Awards in 2003. Coincidentally, the same night her film My Big Fat Greek Wedding won best comedy film. McGraw was actually the reason Oscar winner Hanks showed up for his cameo in the Civil War flashback scene.

"You never want to botch a scene when you got Tom Hanks in there with you," McGraw told Cinemablend. "But yeah, he's a great guy. We've been friends for a long time. Rita, his wife, and Faith are best friends, and Tom and I've been friends for 25 years, 24 years."

McGraw added, "I knew that there was this part in there, and I gave him a call said, 'Hey, would you be interested in showing up doing a cameo in this show that we're doing?' And he goes, 'Tell me when to be there,' and he just showed up."

