Hailey Whitters Teams With 'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes to Tease New Music

Hailey Whitters has some secrets up her sleeve for the new year and one of those secrets includes none other than Yellowstone star Luke Grimes. The country music singer released a new teaser video showing off some beautiful imagery of her home state in Iowa narrated by Grimes himself.

The clip was shared to Whitter's social media pages where viewers were able to see the sunrise located on her family's farmland. The images were accompanied by a heartfelt poem that was read by the TV star.

"Home: where the story begins. Where crops rise to meet the sun, roots run deep through generations, and family is more than a last name. Your bare feet stood planted in this dirt and these fields taught you to fly," Grimes is heard saying.

He continued, "Home: a place standing in time against the spinning world past the county line. Where your boots left, but your heart will always be. You make the turn onto that last chert rock road and the sun dips as a bittersweet reminder that, 'Though you can always return, you can never go back. But a part of you will always be there. Because no matter how far you've gone and how much you've grown, this is where you were raised."

The singer-songwriter shared the clip on Instagram with the caption, "the one before The Dream...," insinuating the project could be a prequel to her 2020 successful album The Dream. The album was named Rolling Stone's 6th Best Country and Americana Albums of 2020.

The exciting collaboration comes just a few days after Grimes had shockingly revealed that he is now planning to focus on writing music as a solo country artist this year.

Grimes revealed he had signed with the same management that represents Yellowstone co-star Ryan Bingham, and is now going to Nashville to start his music career and co-write some music. The actor noted his biggest inspirations were Colter Wall, Townes Van Zandt, and Ruston Kelly, but as far as what his own style is, well fans will have to have to wait and see!

Details about Whitters' album are yet to be released but she is set to kick off her headlining Heartland Tour in Des Moines, Iowa on February 4 with stops scheduled through the first half of 2022.

